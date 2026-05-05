Thunder Player Ratings: Chet Holmgren Dominates Inside To Punish Lakers In Game 1

The Oklahoma City Thunder were the better team from start to finish in their 108-90 victory in Game 1. This was a statement win over the Los Angeles Lakers, built on pace, ball movement, and a defensive edge that never let LA get too close.

At the center of it all was Chet Holmgren, who completely changed the game on both ends. The star of the night, Holmgren, punished the Lakers for every defensive mistake. And the scary part? He wasn’t alone. OKC got contributions everywhere, and here are their player ratings.

Chet Holmgren: A+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 9-17 FG, 2-2 3PT, 4-4 FT, 31 MIN

This was dominance. Holmgren controlled the paint offensively and defensively, and the Lakers had no real answer for him. He scored efficiently, protected the rim, and made his presence felt on nearly every possession. When he’s playing like this, OKC unlocks a completely different level.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 7 TOV, 8-15 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-3 FT, 35 MIN

A bit of a weird night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was efficient and still controlled the flow offensively, but seven turnovers stand out, and against a better team, that’s a problem. Still, his ability to create offense and keep the Lakers off balance was crucial.

Ajay Mitchell: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 7-16 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-3 FT, 28 MIN

Mitchell brought scoring punch and confidence, especially attacking gaps in the defense. The three-point shot wasn’t consistent, but his ability to get downhill and finish made a big difference.

Isaiah Hartenstein: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3-3 FG, 2-2 FT, 25 MIN

Hartenstein did all the dirty work. Perfect shooting, strong rebounding, and excellent passing out of the high post. He complemented Holmgren perfectly and gave OKC a physical edge inside.

Jared McCain: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 4-7 FG, 4-5 3PT, 15 MIN

Huge spark off the bench. McCain’s shooting stretched the defense and helped blow the game open.

Luguentz Dort: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 TOV, 2-5 FG, 2-5 3PT, 28 MIN

Luguentz Dort didn’t light up the scoreboard, but his defensive presence mattered. He made things difficult on the perimeter and contributed as a secondary playmaker.

Jaylin Williams: B

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 20 MIN

Williams filled his role perfectly – rebounding, moving the ball, and making smart plays. Not flashy, but very effective.

Alex Caruso: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2-5 FG, 1-4 3PT, 20 MIN

Alex Caruso’s impact goes beyond stats. He helped set the defensive tone and kept the offense flowing with smart decisions.

Isaiah Joe: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 11 MIN

Instant offense. Joe came in, hit shots, and gave OKC a boost when they needed it. That’s exactly what you want from a bench shooter.

Cason Wallace: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 2-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 19 MIN

Wallace made his impact defensively. Three steals and constant pressure disrupted the Lakers’ guards.

Aaron Wiggins: N/A

Game Stats: 0-2 FG, 5 MIN

Didn’t find a rhythm in limited minutes.

Kenrich Williams: N/A

Game Stats: 2 MIN

Only played two minutes in garbage time.