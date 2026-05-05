Thunder Player Ratings: Chet Holmgren Dominates Inside To Punish Lakers In Game 1

The OKC Thunder had some excellent performances from key players, especially Chet Holmgren, to take Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Chet Holmgren and SGA

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: USA Today Sports - Imagn

The Oklahoma City Thunder were the better team from start to finish in their 108-90 victory in Game 1. This was a statement win over the Los Angeles Lakers, built on pace, ball movement, and a defensive edge that never let LA get too close.

At the center of it all was Chet Holmgren, who completely changed the game on both ends. The star of the night, Holmgren, punished the Lakers for every defensive mistake. And the scary part? He wasn’t alone. OKC got contributions everywhere, and here are their player ratings.

 

Chet Holmgren: A+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 9-17 FG, 2-2 3PT, 4-4 FT, 31 MIN

This was dominance. Holmgren controlled the paint offensively and defensively, and the Lakers had no real answer for him. He scored efficiently, protected the rim, and made his presence felt on nearly every possession. When he’s playing like this, OKC unlocks a completely different level.

 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 7 TOV, 8-15 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-3 FT, 35 MIN

A bit of a weird night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was efficient and still controlled the flow offensively, but seven turnovers stand out, and against a better team, that’s a problem. Still, his ability to create offense and keep the Lakers off balance was crucial.

 

Ajay Mitchell: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 7-16 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-3 FT, 28 MIN

Mitchell brought scoring punch and confidence, especially attacking gaps in the defense. The three-point shot wasn’t consistent, but his ability to get downhill and finish made a big difference.

 

Isaiah Hartenstein: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3-3 FG, 2-2 FT, 25 MIN

Hartenstein did all the dirty work. Perfect shooting, strong rebounding, and excellent passing out of the high post. He complemented Holmgren perfectly and gave OKC a physical edge inside.

 

Jared McCain: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 4-7 FG, 4-5 3PT, 15 MIN

Huge spark off the bench. McCain’s shooting stretched the defense and helped blow the game open.

 

Luguentz Dort: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 TOV, 2-5 FG, 2-5 3PT, 28 MIN

Luguentz Dort didn’t light up the scoreboard, but his defensive presence mattered. He made things difficult on the perimeter and contributed as a secondary playmaker.

 

Jaylin Williams: B

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 20 MIN

Williams filled his role perfectly – rebounding, moving the ball, and making smart plays. Not flashy, but very effective.

 

Alex Caruso: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2-5 FG, 1-4 3PT, 20 MIN

Alex Caruso’s impact goes beyond stats. He helped set the defensive tone and kept the offense flowing with smart decisions.

 

Isaiah Joe: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 11 MIN

Instant offense. Joe came in, hit shots, and gave OKC a boost when they needed it. That’s exactly what you want from a bench shooter.

 

Cason Wallace: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 2-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 19 MIN

Wallace made his impact defensively. Three steals and constant pressure disrupted the Lakers’ guards.

 

Aaron Wiggins: N/A

Game Stats: 0-2 FG, 5 MIN

Didn’t find a rhythm in limited minutes.

 

Kenrich Williams: N/A

Game Stats: 2 MIN

Only played two minutes in garbage time.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images 4 Things We Learned After Thunder Destroy Lakers In Game 1 To Set The Tone For The Series
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