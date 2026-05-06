Ric Flair Wants Jeanie Buss To Trade Luka Doncic For Sitting Out Game 1 Of Thunder vs. Lakers

NBA fans criticize Ric Flair after he urges Jeanie Buss and the Lakers to trade Luka Doncic for not playing Game 1 of the their playoff series against the Thunder tonight.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn ImagesMar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

The Lakers lost 90-108 to the Thunder on the road in Game 1 of their Western semifinals series. The Thunder emerged victorious as the Lakers’ only lead in the game came in the first quarter (led by seven points 1:09 into the game), but after that, it was a domination from the players in blue.

This clearly frustrated Ric Flair, who then took to social media and nearly begged Luka Doncic to do whatever it takes to return to the floor from his grade 2 hamstring injury. But in the same post, he also urged the Lakers’ governor, Jeanie Buss, to trade him next season if he doesn’t come back and impact this series.

“Luka, please get in the game! Take a shot of Cortisone and deal with the pain! They are paying you 50 million a year, and you’re not there! WTF! I hope Jeanie Buss trades you next year. Nobody wants a lame duck on their team!”

The WWE legend Ric Flair might not know much about playing professional basketball, but he knows a thing or two about pain endurance. The die-hard Lakers fan was probably glued to his television as his favorite team was on the road in Oklahoma to face the Thunder for Game 1 of their second-round series.

“LeBron! Tonight, you and the Lakers will make history! So much respect for you! LFG! WOOOOO!” wrote Flair in a post on X before the game. Clearly, he is speaking from a fan’s perspective here and not a professional’s.

However, the Lakers fans could not believe what they were seeing from the 77-year-old WWE legend. They flooded his comment section with their opinions on what he said. They began criticizing the legend for suggesting such a hasty move less than two years after the superstar arrived in Los Angeles.

“Ay old f–k I’d like to see you get in a game with a Grade 2 hamstring injury and be guarded by Lu Dort u f—tard.”

“Shut the f–k up. He carried us all year long. He’s been sitting out, so he doesn’t do further damage to the hamstring. Where is this same energy every time Bron sits multiple games out cause he got sand in his v—–a?”

“Buddy, this is a real sport you’re talking about. Not some oiled up play wrestling wearing speedos feeling up on other dudes.”

“He’s played through injuries his whole career, now that he’s actually being responsible, you want to say some d–b s–t like this. We know you just found out who he was this year and didn’t know that, but what a r——-d statement.”

Various such reactions flooded the comment section as fans ripped the WWE legend to shreds. Luka Doncic’s best-case scenario suggests he would not be back before Game 3 or 4 of this series. If the Lakers want to have a chance of going beyond the second round, they need to figure out a way to at least keep things at parity until Game 4.

Right after the game, LeBron James reminded us how crucial Luka Doncic is to the Lakers’ offense and their plans. Therefore, rushing to decide his future with the team, less than one year after he had signed an extension, is clearly not the solution for the team in purple and gold.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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