Ric Flair Wants Jeanie Buss To Trade Luka Doncic For Sitting Out Game 1 Of Thunder vs. Lakers

The Lakers lost 90-108 to the Thunder on the road in Game 1 of their Western semifinals series. The Thunder emerged victorious as the Lakers’ only lead in the game came in the first quarter (led by seven points 1:09 into the game), but after that, it was a domination from the players in blue.

This clearly frustrated Ric Flair, who then took to social media and nearly begged Luka Doncic to do whatever it takes to return to the floor from his grade 2 hamstring injury. But in the same post, he also urged the Lakers’ governor, Jeanie Buss, to trade him next season if he doesn’t come back and impact this series.

“Luka, please get in the game! Take a shot of Cortisone and deal with the pain! They are paying you 50 million a year, and you’re not there! WTF! I hope Jeanie Buss trades you next year. Nobody wants a lame duck on their team!”

The WWE legend Ric Flair might not know much about playing professional basketball, but he knows a thing or two about pain endurance. The die-hard Lakers fan was probably glued to his television as his favorite team was on the road in Oklahoma to face the Thunder for Game 1 of their second-round series.

“LeBron! Tonight, you and the Lakers will make history! So much respect for you! LFG! WOOOOO!” wrote Flair in a post on X before the game. Clearly, he is speaking from a fan’s perspective here and not a professional’s.

However, the Lakers fans could not believe what they were seeing from the 77-year-old WWE legend. They flooded his comment section with their opinions on what he said. They began criticizing the legend for suggesting such a hasty move less than two years after the superstar arrived in Los Angeles.

“Ay old f–k I’d like to see you get in a game with a Grade 2 hamstring injury and be guarded by Lu Dort u f—tard.”

“Shut the f–k up. He carried us all year long. He’s been sitting out, so he doesn’t do further damage to the hamstring. Where is this same energy every time Bron sits multiple games out cause he got sand in his v—–a?”

“Buddy, this is a real sport you’re talking about. Not some oiled up play wrestling wearing speedos feeling up on other dudes.”

“He’s played through injuries his whole career, now that he’s actually being responsible, you want to say some d–b s–t like this. We know you just found out who he was this year and didn’t know that, but what a r——-d statement.”

Various such reactions flooded the comment section as fans ripped the WWE legend to shreds. Luka Doncic’s best-case scenario suggests he would not be back before Game 3 or 4 of this series. If the Lakers want to have a chance of going beyond the second round, they need to figure out a way to at least keep things at parity until Game 4.

Right after the game, LeBron James reminded us how crucial Luka Doncic is to the Lakers’ offense and their plans. Therefore, rushing to decide his future with the team, less than one year after he had signed an extension, is clearly not the solution for the team in purple and gold.