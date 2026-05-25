Wizards Expected To Explore Potential Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Washington Wizards are reportedly preparing to enter the growing sweepstakes for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, adding yet another surprising team into what is becoming one of the biggest trade races in recent NBA history.

According to veteran NBA insider Marc J. Spears, Washington is expected to at least explore the possibility of landing the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

“I basically was told by a very good source that they’re going to explore their options, and I think that with some of the young talent that they have why not, right?”

At this point, Giannis has been connected to almost every major team in the league. The Miami Heat remain one of the strongest contenders after reportedly already submitting a major offer involving young players and picks. Bill Simmons even suggested Miami’s rumored package might already be too much considering Giannis’ recent injury history.

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves also reportedly pushed hard for Giannis at the trade deadline, but Milwaukee refused to move him at the time. The Los Angeles Lakers continue to lurk in rumors as well, although many insiders believe their asset pool is weaker compared to other contenders around the league.

Now the Wizards are emerging as another possible dark horse.

Washington already shocked the league earlier by aggressively reshaping its roster around Anthony Davis and Trae Young. The franchise clearly wants to move toward playoff contention quickly rather than committing to a long rebuild.

The problem is obvious, though. The contracts are massive.

Davis is owed roughly $58 million next season. Young will make nearly $49 million. Giannis himself is set to earn $58.4 million next year as part of his current extension. Trying to fit all three contracts onto one roster becomes extremely complicated under the NBA’s new salary cap restrictions.

That likely means the Wizards would need a creative multi-team structure to even make a Giannis trade realistic. An Anthony Davis for Giannis swap works financially on paper, but it makes far less sense for the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis is younger, healthier overall, and still viewed as one of the five best players in basketball. Davis remains elite defensively, but injuries continue to follow him almost every season.

Milwaukee would likely prioritize younger players, draft capital, and long-term flexibility instead. That is where Washington becomes interesting.

The Wizards quietly control a strong collection of draft picks moving forward, including two first-round selections in 2026, along with five additional tradable picks and swaps in future years. They also possess several young players who still hold value around the league.

The bigger question becomes whether Giannis would even want to join Washington. Right now, most expectations around the league center on Giannis wanting to compete immediately for championships. Teams like Miami, Minnesota, and Golden State already have playoff infrastructure in place. Washington is still trying to establish its identity after years near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Still, stars changing destinations often create unexpected scenarios. And when a player like Giannis becomes available, almost every ambitious franchise is going to at least make the call. Now, the Wizards appear ready to do exactly that.