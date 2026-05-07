Lakers Reportedly Not Expecting Luka Doncic To Return From Injury Against OKC

Luka Doncic does not appear close to returning for the Los Angeles Lakers, and according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, the organization has already accepted that reality during this second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Windhorst delivered a blunt update on Doncic’s status.

“I don’t think the Los Angeles Lakers have been under the delusion that he is going to come back. I think they’ve gone into this series with the Oklahoma City Thunder knowing he’s not going to be there. He articulated that in a way that’s clear.”

“Basically, what I would say is, because I feel like every single day here in L.A., people are asking me, when is Luka Doncic coming back? You can push that aside. Focus on what the Lakers have to piece together tonight in this series. Luka Doncic is not coming to the rescue.”

That statement says everything about where the Lakers currently stand. Despite constant speculation surrounding Doncic’s recovery, the expectation internally appears to be that the superstar guard will not rescue Los Angeles during this series.

The timing could not be worse for the Lakers. They enter Game 2 already down 1-0 after getting overwhelmed by Oklahoma City in a 108-90 blowout loss in Game 1. The Thunder looked faster, deeper, younger, and far more connected offensively. Meanwhile, the Lakers looked exactly like a team missing one of the best offensive players in basketball.

LeBron James still finished with 27 points on 12-17 shooting, but Los Angeles struggled to generate offense consistently outside of him. Austin Reaves had one of his worst playoff games, scoring just eight points on 3-16 shooting, while the Lakers committed 18 turnovers overall.

Without Doncic, the offensive burden on James has become enormous. Before the injury, Doncic was averaging 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. Losing that level of production is devastating against any opponent. Against the defending champions, it becomes almost impossible to overcome.

The Lakers somehow survived the first round against the Houston Rockets without him, but Oklahoma City is a completely different challenge. The Thunder swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round and immediately exposed every weakness the Lakers currently have.

The injury itself has also proven more serious than initially believed. Doncic recently admitted the original 3-6 week timeline was incorrect and revealed doctors immediately told him recovery would likely take around eight weeks.

He also explained that while he has started running again, he still has not been cleared for contact drills. That is a major detail. Hamstring injuries are notoriously difficult to manage, especially for players whose games rely heavily on deceleration, balance, and explosive change of direction. Lakers head coach JJ Redick also recently confirmed the organization is leaving the decision entirely to Doncic and his confidence level physically.

Compounding matters further, the Lakers are now also dealing with injuries elsewhere. Jarred Vanderbilt suffered a gruesome finger injury during Game 1 and is currently listed as day-to-day.

At this stage, the Lakers are running out of answers. Oklahoma City controlled Game 1 from start to finish, led for nearly 79% of the contest, and repeatedly exposed Los Angeles in transition and half-court execution. For now, the message from Windhorst appears clear. Lakers fans waiting for Doncic to suddenly return during this series might need to lower expectations.

As Windhorst bluntly put it, Luka Doncic is not coming to the rescue.