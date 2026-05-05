Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron’s Big Scoring Night Not Enough In Game 1 Blowout

The Lakers did not have enough in Game 1 against the Thunder despite LeBron James' 27-point performance.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks up during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers got punched in the mouth in Game 1 and never really responded. Despite a vintage scoring night from LeBron James, this turned into a one-sided affair against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who looked like the better team in every facet of the game. The scoreline, 108-90, reflects how easily the game went.

This was a warning sign. The Lakers’ offense stalled outside of LeBron, their perimeter shooting disappeared, and defensively they struggled to contain OKC’s pace and ball movement. If this series is going to flip, it’s going to require a major response. Here are the Lakers’ player ratings.

 

LeBron James: A-

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 12-17 FG, 3-6 3PT, 0-1 FT, 36 MIN

LeBron did his job and then some. Hyper-efficient, aggressive, and in control offensively, he picked apart the defense whenever he attacked. The problem? He had almost no help. This was a reminder that even at this stage, he can still dominate stretches, but asking him to carry the entire offense against a young, athletic team like OKC is a losing formula.

 

Rui Hachimura: B

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 7-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-2 FT, 37 MIN

Rui Hachimura was one of the few bright spots. He knocked down shots, spaced the floor, and played within himself. But in a game like this, “solid” isn’t enough – the Lakers needed more aggression and shot creation when things started slipping.

 

Deandre Ayton: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 5-11 FG, 27 MIN

Deandre Ayton quietly put together a double-double, but it never felt impactful. He controlled the glass at times, especially offensively, but didn’t impose himself enough as a scorer. Against a frontcourt like OKC’s, the Lakers need him to be more than just present – they need him to be dominant.

 

Marcus Smart: C+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 2 TOV, 4-15 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-2 FT, 32 MIN

The defensive energy was there, four steals and constant pressure, but offensively, this was rough. Marcus Smart forced too many shots and couldn’t find a rhythm from deep. The playmaking helped, but the inefficiency hurt in a game where every possession mattered.

 

Jaxson Hayes: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 3 TOV, 1-3 FG, 1-2 FT, 16 MIN

The rebounding was useful, but three turnovers in limited minutes are a problem. Sloppy play off the bench hurt the Lakers’ ability to stabilize.

 

Luke Kennard: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT, 29 MIN

Kennard didn’t shoot it well from deep, which is kind of the whole point of him being on the floor. He did other things well, but the Lakers need his shooting to show up.

 

Austin Reaves: D

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 4 TOV, 3-16 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 36 MIN

This is where things really fell apart. Austin Reaves had looks, good ones, and simply couldn’t convert. When your secondary creator shoots 3-16, the offense collapses quickly. Add in the turnovers, and this was a tough, momentum-killing performance.

 

Jake LaRavia: D

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 14 MIN

A mixed bag. Hit a shot, made a couple defensive plays, but turnovers and inconsistency stood out.

 

Jarred Vanderbilt: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6 MIN

Limited minutes, limited impact. Energy was fine, but the game moved past him quickly.

 

Nick Smith Jr.: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 2 MIN

Two minutes in garbage time.

 

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 2 MIN

Bronny made a brief appearance and got an assist.

 

Adou Thiero: N/A

Game Stats: 2 MIN

Too little time to evaluate.

 

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 2 MIN

Didn’t get enough run to settle in, but missed his only opportunity.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Nov 12, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) goes up for a basket beside Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Doctor Fears Potential Fracture As Lakers Suffer Major Injury Blow To Jarred Vanderbilt vs. Thunder
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