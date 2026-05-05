Doctor Fears Potential Fracture As Lakers Suffer Major Injury Blow To Jarred Vanderbilt vs. Thunder

Dr. Evan Jeffries gives his initial assessment on Jarred Vanderbilt's finger injury during Game 1 of the Lakers-Thunder series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 12, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) goes up for a basket beside Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) goes up for a basket beside Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Lakers are in Oklahoma tonight to face the Thunder for Game 1 of their second-round series. Late in the second quarter, Jarred Vanderbilt was helped back to the locker room after injuring his fifth (pinky) finger on a defensive play.

Following an assessment of the incident to understand what caused the injury and potential outcomes, Dr. Evan Jeffries, a sports injury expert and the NBA and NFL’s injury insider, gave his opinion on the injury on social media.

“Jarred Vanderbilt looks to be in A LOT of pain after hitting his right hand on the backboard. Concern would be dislocation/and or fracture of the finger,” wrote Dr. Jeffries on X.

 

After reviewing a better angle of the video, he said it is more likely to be a dislocation of his finger, but there is still a possibility that Vanderbilt has fractured his finger.

“Better view of the Jared Vanderbilt injury. Likely right 5th digit (pinky) dislocation/and or fracture,” wrote Dr. Jeffries on X.

 

Another video of the incident subsequently went viral, which showed the Thunder bench’s reaction to the incident. Jared McCain and Aaron Wiggins seemed shocked after seeing Vanderbilt writhing in pain near their bench.

 

Vanderbilt did not return to the bench in the second half, which is clearly a sign that he is done for tonight and likely will not see the court again. If what the doctor fears is true and he has a fracture, then he would need at least a month to recover, if not longer. Which means it is possible that his 2026 playoff run could be over.

The Lakers forward ended his night with just two points and one rebound. He averaged 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 points per game in the playoffs so far while shooting 42.1% from the field. But his absence will be felt more on defense as he has more impact on that end of the floor.

Vanderbilt played some key rotation minutes for the Lakers in the first round to match up with the Rockets’ size. Similarly, they would have needed him for roster depth to counter the size of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein inside the paint, as well as guarding shooters like Lu Dort and Jaylin Williams, who could sting the Lakers from the perimeter.

But unfortunately, it seems that the likelier outcome is that his season is over tonight.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks with head coach Kenny Atkinson during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images 5 Reasons Why Cavaliers Dropped Game 1 To Pistons In Disappointing Loss
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