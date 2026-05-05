Thunder vs. Lakers Game 1 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Lakers survived the Rockets without Luka Doncic. Now comes the harder part: trying to slow down the defending champion Thunder without him again. Game 1 opens Tuesday at Paycom Center, and the matchup is already tilted by health. The Thunder are missing Jalen Williams, but they still arrive after sweeping the Suns. The Lakers arrive after a six-game fight with the Rockets, with LeBron James carrying the closeout win and Doncic still unavailable. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the first round, averaging 33.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists while shooting 55.1% from the field. James kept the Lakers alive in Round 1 and finished the Rockets series at 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. James was at 26.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 42.9% from three in the Lakers’ four wins against the Rockets.

The regular-season matchup was one-sided. The Thunder went 4-0 against the Lakers and won those games by an average of 29.3 points, the largest same-conference regular-season point differential in 2025-26. There are caveats, because James, Doncic, and Austin Reaves barely played together against them, but Doncic being out removes the biggest possible Lakers counter from Game 1.

Injury Report

Thunder

Jalen Williams: Out (left hamstring strain)

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL surgical recovery)

Lakers

Luka Doncic: Out (left hamstring strain)

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The Thunder have the better Game 1 setup because they are rested, deeper, and already in rhythm. They swept the Suns, scored 122.8 points per game in the first round, and got through the series without needing massive minutes from their starters. Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren were the only Thunder players above 30 minutes per game against the Suns, which matters against a Lakers team coming off a much tougher first-round series.

The first Game 1 pressure point is pace. The Lakers survived the Rockets by leaning on James, Marcus Smart, Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton, and shot-making from role players. That worked against a young Rockets team missing Kevin Durant and Fred VanVleet, but the Thunder are a different speed test. If the Lakers are late getting back, Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, and Holmgren can turn misses into immediate pressure.

The Thunder also have the defensive bodies to make James work for every advantage. Lu Dort, Wallace, Alex Caruso, and Holmgren can give the Lakers different coverages. The obvious Game 1 plan is to crowd James without overhelping off shooters. With Doncic out, the Lakers have fewer ways to punish the Thunder if they load up on James late in the clock.

Williams being out hurts, but the Thunder have already shown they can survive it. He missed the final two games of the Suns series after sustaining a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in Game 2, and the Thunder still completed the sweep. Game 1 should be another test of whether their depth can cover his scoring and secondary creation.

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers’ path starts with James. He is 41, but he was still the best player in their first-round wins, and his Game 6 line against the Rockets was exactly what they needed: 28 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. Game 1 has to run through him as a scorer, passer, and tempo controller. The Lakers cannot get into a track meet. They need James slowing the game, hunting mismatches, and making the Thunder defend deep into possessions.

Reaves’ return also gives the Lakers a real secondary creator. He came back in Game 5 against the Rockets after the oblique issue and should be much sharper now. The Lakers need him to attack closeouts and create enough off the dribble that the Thunder cannot treat every possession as James against the world.

The biggest Game 1 adjustment is shot selection. The Thunder will bait the Lakers into difficult threes if the ball stops. The Lakers need Ayton touches at the rim, Smart pushing off steals, and Luke Kennard involved early. If the Lakers can make the Thunder defend multiple actions instead of one James screen, they can keep Game 1 close.

The other Lakers edge is physicality. The Rockets series was ugly, and that may help them early. Ayton gives them a real interior target, Smart gives them defensive bite, and Rui Hachimura can punish smaller matchups. The Lakers have to turn Game 1 into a half-court fight. If it becomes open, the Thunder are too fast and too deep.

X-Factors

Chet Holmgren is the Thunder’s most important non-SGA player in Game 1. He averaged 14.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks over his last 20 games, and his spacing can pull Ayton away from the rim. If Holmgren hits early threes, the Lakers’ defensive shell gets stretched, and Gilgeous-Alexander has more room to attack.

Ajay Mitchell has more responsibility with Williams out. He averaged 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over his last 20 games, and the Thunder need his pace against the Lakers’ second unit. If Mitchell wins those minutes, the Lakers may never get the slower game they want.

Austin Reaves is the Lakers’ biggest swing player. Doncic is out, so Reaves has to be more than a connector. He has to handle pressure, get downhill, and make shots when the Thunder send bodies at James. If Reaves struggles, the Lakers’ offense could become too predictable.

Deandre Ayton has to win enough inside. The Thunder can pressure the ball and fly around the floor, but Ayton is one of the few Lakers who can create a physical advantage. If he finishes around the rim and controls the glass, the Lakers can slow the game. If Holmgren pulls him into space and he gives back too many open lanes, the Thunder will control the opener.

Prediction

The Lakers have enough veterans to make Game 1 competitive for stretches, especially if James controls pace and Reaves gives them a second creator. But the Thunder have too much speed, too much depth, and the better top-end scorer in this specific matchup with Doncic out. Gilgeous-Alexander should get to his spots, the Thunder defense should force enough late-clock Lakers possessions, and the opener should tilt toward the home team after halftime.

Prediction: Thunder 118, Lakers 105