Luka Doncic Gives Injury Update, Still Not Cleared for Full Contact

Luka Doncic still not cleared for contact as Lakers face growing pressure against defending champions Thunder.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a foul on Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic finally provided a detailed update on his lingering hamstring injury, but the outlook still leaves major uncertainty around his return for the Los Angeles Lakers in their second-round series against the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder.

Speaking to reporters, Doncic admitted this injury has been different from anything he has dealt with before.

“This is a different injury than I’ve ever had. It’s been the second time I’ve had a hamstring injury, obviously way less severe, at the end of January.” So recovery has been a little longer, but I’m feeling good, working every day and trying to come back.”

The biggest takeaway from the update was simple: Doncic still has not been cleared for full-contact basketball activities.

“Yeah, I’m running. Right now I’m running, but I haven’t done any contact yet. I’m just doing everything I can. Like I said, every day I’m doing what I’m supposed to do. Obviously recovering now, working. Like I said, the doctor said eight weeks at the beginning after the first MRI. So I’m just going day by day, and I feel better every day.”

That timeline remains concerning for the Lakers because the Western Conference semifinals are already underway. Doncic suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain on April 2 against Oklahoma City, and Game 1 against the Thunder exposed just how badly Los Angeles misses him offensively.

The Thunder dominated the Lakers 108-90 in Game 1, controlling nearly the entire contest while overwhelming Los Angeles with pace, ball movement, and defensive pressure. Even though LeBron James scored 27 points on 12-17 shooting, the Lakers never looked comfortable offensively. Austin Reaves struggled badly, shooting 3-16 from the field, while the Lakers committed 18 turnovers that led directly to Thunder points.

Without Doncic, the Lakers simply lack another elite shot creator capable of slowing down Oklahoma City’s aggressive defense. According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the organization remains cautious about the recovery process.

Charania previously reported that Doncic would miss the start of the series and that the Lakers were evaluating him on a week-to-week basis because of the Grade 2 strain. Early optimism about a quicker return has faded over the last several days. One doctor, Jesse Morse, M.D., recently suggested Game 4 might be the earliest realistic return date because Doncic still has not progressed into full-contact five-on-five work. That leaves the Lakers in a dangerous position.

They already struggled badly against Oklahoma City during the regular season, losing all four matchups by an average margin of over 29 points. Game 1 suggested the matchup problems still exist, especially with the Thunder’s combination of size, speed, and perimeter defense.

The Lakers survived the first round against the Houston Rockets without Doncic largely because LeBron James elevated his play, and Houston lacked enough offensive consistency. Oklahoma City presents an entirely different challenge.

The Thunder are deeper, faster, more organized, and far more dangerous offensively. That makes Doncic’s recovery timeline the single biggest storyline in this series moving forward. For now, the superstar guard continues taking things day by day, hoping his body responds well enough to eventually return before the series slips away from the Lakers entirely.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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