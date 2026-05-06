Projecting The 76ers Lineup Without Joel Embiid Against The Knicks

Joel Embiid is out for Game 2 against the Knicks, as Shams Charania reported, leaving the 76ers without their starting center as they try to avoid a 2-0 hole in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Embiid is dealing with a right ankle sprain and right hip soreness, and he is averaging 33.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks in the playoffs. His absence completely changes the 76ers’ rotation, usage map, and defensive coverage against Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 76ers were already coming off a 137-98 Game 1 loss, when they shot 41.1% from the field, committed 19 turnovers, and were outscored by 39 points. Without Embiid, Nick Nurse has to build a smaller, faster, more guard-driven version of the team.

Projected Starting Five

PG – Tyrese Maxey

SG – VJ Edgecombe

SF – Paul George

PF – Kelly Oubre

C – Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond is the logical starter. The 76ers need size on the glass, a screen-setter for Tyrese Maxey, and a body who can absorb center minutes without forcing Adem Bona into immediate foul pressure. Drummond is not Embiid. He will not pull Towns away from the rim, and he will not give the 76ers a late-clock isolation option. But he gives them rebounding, physicality, and a cleaner defensive matchup than a small-ball frontcourt.

Maxey becomes the offense. He is averaging 25.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in the playoffs while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.7% from three. His Game 1 was poor, with 13 points on 3-for-9 shooting, but the 76ers have no path without a 30-point-level response from him.

VJ Edgecombe should stay in the starting lineup because his athleticism and rebounding give the 76ers another pressure point. He is averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in the playoffs, and he has already shown he can handle real minutes in this postseason.

Paul George has to take more creation responsibility. He cannot be only a spot-up wing in this version of the lineup. The 76ers need him in middle pick-and-roll, post switches, and early-clock attacks before the Knicks load up on Maxey.

Kelly Oubre gives them another slasher and defensive body, but spacing will be tight. With Drummond at center, the 76ers need Maxey, Edgecombe, and George to shoot well enough to keep the floor alive. If not, the Knicks can crowd the paint and turn every possession into a late-clock Maxey attempt.

Bench

Quentin Grimes, Adem Bona, Justin Edwards, Dalen Terry, Jabari Walker, Dominick Barlow, Johni Broome, Kyle Lowry

The bench has to be functional, not just present. That is the problem.

The 76ers averaged 32.4 bench points per game in the regular season, but that number has dropped hard in the playoffs. They are at 19.5 bench points per game this postseason, 14th among playoff teams. That is not enough without Embiid. It is especially not enough against a Knicks team that can throw multiple defensive bodies at Maxey and force secondary players to make shots.

Quentin Grimes is the most important bench player. He gives Nurse another guard who can shoot, defend, and keep the offense from becoming too Maxey-dependent. If Grimes does not hit threes, the 76ers’ spacing gets too cramped with Drummond or Bona on the floor.

Adem Bona will get minutes because Embiid is out, but his role has to be controlled. He brings energy, verticality, and shot-blocking, yet the Knicks can test his discipline with Towns’ shooting, Jalen Brunson’s manipulation, and Mitchell Robinson’s offensive rebounding. Bona struggled in limited Game 1 minutes, and that is the risk if Nurse asks too much from him too early.

Justin Edwards is the swing forward. The 76ers need his size and defensive activity, but he cannot pass up open threes. Terry and Walker are more matchup-based. Terry can help organize bench possessions, while Walker is only valuable if he creates spacing and quick offense.

Dominick Barlow is the emergency card. If Drummond and Bona get played off the floor, Nurse may need a more mobile frontcourt look. That would sacrifice rebounding, but it could help the 76ers defend in space.

Can The 76ers Win Game 2?

Yes, but the path is narrow.

The 76ers cannot win Game 2 by trying to replace Embiid’s production through Drummond post-ups or extra center touches. That is not the answer. They have to change the game. They need pace, early offense, more Maxey pick-and-roll, and cleaner spacing from George, Edgecombe, Grimes, and Oubre.

The first number is turnovers. The 76ers had 19 in Game 1, and that is a loss sentence without Embiid. They do not have enough half-court scoring margin to give the Knicks live-ball chances. Maxey and George have to control the ball, but the role players also have to avoid rushed passes into traffic.

The second number is three-point volume. The Knicks shot 51.4% from three in Game 1. The 76ers shot 36.7%, which is not terrible, but they need more made threes without Embiid’s interior gravity. Drummond lineups will shrink the floor unless the perimeter players punish help.

The third factor is Jalen Brunson. Without Embiid, the 76ers lose rim deterrence, so their point-of-attack defense has to be sharper. Oubre, Edgecombe, George, and Grimes all need stretches on him. If Brunson gets into the lane without resistance, Drummond will be forced into rotations that open the glass and the corners.

The 76ers have a chance because Maxey can still tilt a game, George can still generate shot-making, and the Knicks may not shoot like Game 1 again. But the margin is thin. Without Embiid, the 76ers need a cleaner, faster, more disciplined game than they have played in this series.

Prediction lean: Knicks win, but the 76ers keep it competitive if Maxey gets to 30-plus points and the bench clears 25.