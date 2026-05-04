Knicks Player Ratings: Brunson Goes Nuclear Against 76ers In Game 1 Blowout Win

The New York Knicks delivered a statement performance in Game 1, dismantling the Philadelphia 76ers in a dominant 137-98 blowout. From the opening tip, the Knicks controlled every aspect of the game, leaving the Sixers with no answers as they head back to the drawing board.

At the center of it all was Jalen Brunson, who erupted in a sensational scoring display (39 points) that set the tone early and buried any hopes of a comeback. Brunson was on fire all game long, and he only needed to do his damage in 31 minutes.

With five starters scoring in double figures and the bench contributing efficiently, this was as complete a performance as you’ll see in the postseason. Here are the player ratings.

Jalen Brunson: A+

Game Stats: 35 PTS, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 12-18 FG, 3-6 3PT, 8-8 FT, 31 MIN

Brunson completely took over the game, scoring at will and dictating the tempo. Whether attacking off the dribble or pulling up from deep, he was unstoppable. This was a true superstar playoff performance and the driving force behind the blowout.

OG Anunoby: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 7-8 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 30 MIN

OG Anunoby was nearly flawless, picking his spots and converting at an elite rate. He played within the flow of the offense and added defensive presence without forcing the issue. A perfect complementary performance.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 2 BLK, 3 TOV, 7-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 20 MIN

Karl-Anthony Towns showcased his versatility, stretching the floor while also facilitating offense. His ability to create from the high post added another dimension, though a few turnovers kept this from being a higher grade.

Josh Hart: A

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 26 MIN

Josh Hart filled the stat sheet as usual, impacting the game in multiple areas. His hustle plays, defensive activity, and playmaking helped ignite transition opportunities and keep the offense flowing.

Mikal Bridges: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 7-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 27 MIN

Mikal Bridges was efficient and composed, taking advantage of defensive lapses and knocking down shots at a high clip. His secondary playmaking also stood out in a well-balanced offensive attack.

Ariel Hukporti: B+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-2 FG, 1-1 FT, 17 MIN

Hukporti brought strong energy off the bench, dominating the boards and protecting the rim. His physicality helped maintain the Knicks’ interior dominance.

Miles McBride: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 AST, 3-6 FG, 2-5 3PT, 16 MIN

McBride provided a scoring boost off the bench, knocking down shots and keeping pressure on the defense. A solid, efficient performance.

Tyler Kolek: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 3-5 FG, 2-2 3PT, 10 MIN

Kolek impressed with his playmaking and shooting efficiency. He controlled the offense well during his stint and made quick, smart reads.

Pacome Dadiet: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 9 MIN

Dadiet made the most of limited minutes, showing energy and efficiency. He played within himself and contributed positively on both ends.

Mohamed Diawara: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 8 MIN

Diawara provided a spark with efficient scoring and solid positioning. He looked comfortable and made smart decisions throughout his run.

Mitchell Robinson: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1-1 FG, 0-4 FT, 12 MIN

Robinson was active on the glass but struggled at the free-throw line. While his interior presence was useful, the missed opportunities at the line stood out.

Jordan Clarkson: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 4 TOV, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 14 MIN

Jordan Clarkson struggled with ball security and didn’t find much rhythm offensively. While the game was already in hand, his decision-making could have been sharper.

Landry Shamet: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 12 MIN

Shamet had a quiet outing, contributing modestly as a floor spacer. He didn’t get many opportunities but stayed within his role.

Jose Alvarado: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 9 MIN

Alvarado brought his usual defensive intensity and chipped in offensively. His energy helped keep the pace high during his minutes.