Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Officials Under Fire For Controversial Foul Called Against De’Aaron Fox

NBA fans react to outrageous foul called against De'Aaron Fox without touching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that sent the MVP to the free-throw line.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass as San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) defends during the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass as San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) defends during the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Spurs hit the ground running with a sense of desperation in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Thunder. To halt a 25-12 start to the game for the Spurs, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drew a foul on De’Aaron Fox with less than two minutes left in the first quarter.

The problem with this foul was that De’Aaron Fox made next to no contact with any body part of Gilgeous-Alexander and actively tried to avoid touching him while contesting a shot. Yet somehow, Gilgeous-Alexander went to the floor, and a foul was called on De’Aaron Fox.

 

This play went viral on social media, feeding into the narrative that league officials are biased towards superstars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is now encouraged to ‘flop’ on every play. NBA fans jumped on social media and flooded it with reactions about how outrageous the officials’ decision was.

While some fans were unhappy with the impact on the quality of basketball being played and the officiating, some fans also directed their frustrations towards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for selling the call by falling to the floor.

“The NBA is dead to me as long as this is the product.”

“I keep hearing SGA flops all the time. Can we just be real and normalize holding these referees accountable? SGA does this move because he knows the refs will call it. It’s the refs who are enabling this behavior. It’s the refs not calling games both ways.”

“Fox intentionally went to his side so he can’t jump into him, and it’s still a “foul”, can’t f—ing take these refs.”

“The refs are doing what they’ve been doing all season for SGA. That’s clearly NOT a foul on Fox.”

“This is why old heads lose their mind. There was once a version of this sport that was incredible, this ain’t it.”

“Not going to lie, this is disgraceful to watch. This is not basketball; this looks like a full-fledged rigging. This is very bad for the NBA.”

The extent to which fans don’t like the basketball product that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the NBA are producing for the Thunder is well represented in another viral moment, also from Game 4, where a fan sitting in the front row made a mini Oscar trophy to give to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for his acting on the floor.

 

After spending several thousand dollars to get a courtside seat at a Western Conference Finals game, if fans are indirectly protesting the quality of basketball in the league, then the NBA should certainly look into finding a way to increase accountability on the officials.

Since, at the end of the day, it is the fans who give their money to the league for watching the games. So the league cannot deny that they need to clearly reassess its basketball product.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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