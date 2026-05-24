Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out Victor Wembanyama For Not Dominating Against The Thunder

Shaquille O’Neal believes Victor Wembanyama still has another level to reach against the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite the young superstar already putting together a historic playoff run.

Speaking on Inside the NBA, Shaq challenged Wembanyama to become even more physically dominant after the San Antonio Spurs fell behind 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals.

“I’m gonna need Victor Wembanyama to do more. Game 1, he had 41 and 24, they won. Game 2, 21 and 26, it’s not enough. And I can say that as the lord supreme of all big men. I remember getting swept averaging 34 or 35, and my father, rest in peace, saying, it ain’t enough. You have to do more. So he has to do more.”

“I heard him yesterday say he’s not making his teammates better. It’s because he’s not dominating the game. When Alex Caruso is on you, I don’t want to see a turnaround jumper. I do not want to see a turnaround. He has to be aggressive, super aggressive, so they can panic with him.”

The criticism comes after Wembanyama openly admitted he needs to improve as a playmaker after the Spurs’ Game 3 loss.

“I feel like I have trouble making my teammates better right now. That’s what I should do better. My shooting splits aren’t terrible. I need to be more of a team player.”

Even with the criticism, Wembanyama’s playoff numbers remain elite for a 22-year-old in just his third NBA season. He is averaging 22.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks during the postseason.

And when the lights got brightest in Game 1 against the Thunder, Wembanyama delivered one of the greatest conference finals performances ever. He exploded for 41 points, 24 rebounds, and three blocks in San Antonio’s 122-115 double overtime win.

But the Thunder have adjusted since then.

In Game 2, Oklahoma City held him to 21 points and 17 rebounds during a 122-113 win. In Game 3, Wembanyama scored 26 points on efficient shooting, but grabbed only four rebounds as the Thunder rolled to a 123-108 victory to take control of the series.

That is where Shaq’s criticism becomes interesting.

Statistically, Wembanyama is still producing. But Oklahoma City’s physicality, depth, and constant defensive pressure are making him work much harder to fully control games. The Thunder are crowding him with multiple defenders, denying easy entry passes, and forcing San Antonio’s supporting cast to beat them.

And right now, the role players are not responding.

Julian Champagnie and Stephon Castle have both struggled badly from three-point range throughout the series, allowing Oklahoma City to collapse aggressively onto Wembanyama without consistently paying the price.

Still, the bigger picture remains terrifying for the rest of the NBA. Wembanyama is already drawing comparisons to a young Shaq because of his overwhelming two-way dominance at such an early age. And unlike young Shaq, Wembanyama already possesses elite perimeter skills, shot creation, and three-point shooting.

Now the Spurs face what feels like a must-win Game 4.

Because going down 3-1 against the defending champions would likely end the series. And if San Antonio wants to avoid that fate, Shaq believes their young superstar has to stop settling and start overwhelming the Thunder physically, the way only true all-time great big men can.