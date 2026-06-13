Knicks Fan Claims Victor Wembanyama Had Him And His Sons Kicked Out Of NYC Hotel Before Game 4

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama isn’t a very popular figure in New York at the moment. Wembanyama has been accused of dirty play on the court during the NBA Finals, and a New York Knicks fan is now crying foul over his actions off it.

Phil Godlewski, who doesn’t exactly have the cleanest of reputations, claims the Frenchman had him, his sons, and his friends kicked out of The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, before Game 4 on Wednesday for no reason.

“They put Victor Wembanyama on the same floor as us at The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad,” Godlewski said. “There’s only two suites on this floor. Was the 41st floor. Only two… I got my kids with me. My friends are with me, so we go. We’re about to go to Game 4. We went up to the rooftop, there’s like a little restaurant in the rooftop, because we had a little while before we had to go to the game.”

Godlewski, a prominent QAnon figure, said they were denied entry because their Knicks gear didn’t fit the dress code: formal attire. As they made their way back to their suite, they crossed paths with Wembanyama.

“As we’re going into the room. Victor Wembanyama’s coming right out of his room, right across the hall from us,” Godlewski said. “… My friend Ronnie back there said, ‘Good luck, Victor.’ Victor goes to hotel security and has us kicked out of the f***ing hotel… We just got kicked out of The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, because Victor Wembanyama had us removed from the hotel because we said good luck tonight, and we’re wearing Knicks gear. Can you believe this? We didn’t even do anything derogatory.”

Godlewski called Wembanyama one of the “worst people in sports” for having them removed from the hotel. He also called out the hotel, saying they shouldn’t have booked anyone on that floor if they were going to accept such a demand from the 22-year-old.

“I’m flabbergasted,” Godlewski said. “A nine-year-old and an 11-year-old just got kicked out of supposedly one of the best hotels in all of New York City because we saw Victor Wembanyama and we said… ‘Good luck tonight, big guy.’ Those words. 15 minutes later, we were removed… They just came in the room. Almost like we were under arrest or something.”

YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE THIS ☝️Victor Wembanyama of the spurs has Phil Godlewski and kids kicked out of the Ritz Carlton for wishing him good luck with the gaem while wearing NY Knicks gear. Not good!!! Shows you the arrogance of these fake stars!!! pic.twitter.com/HJP9rC3W5j — Paul White Gold Eagle (@PaulGoldEagle) June 12, 2026

Godlewski said they asked the hotel staff to check the cameras on the floor, as that would clear them of any wrongdoing. They were told there were none, even though they believed they saw a couple.

Godlewski claimed he would talk to U.S. President Donald Trump about this. He also said he and his sons would burn the Wembanyama jerseys in their house, which is what they did later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Godlewski (@philgodlewski.atom)

Now, it should be pointed out that reliable is not a word many would associate with Godlewski. According to The Daily Beast, he pleaded guilty to charges of “corruption of a minor” in 2010, after being accused of having a sexual relationship with one. Godlewski received three months of house arrest as a result.

Godlewski also pleaded guilty to writing a bad check and tampering with records in 2021. He was slapped with two misdemeanor charges and spent time in jail.

With a history like that, you’re not going to get the benefit of the doubt from the masses. It will be interesting to see if Wembanyama addresses this. He hasn’t had the greatest of experiences with Knicks fans during this series. Wembanyama had eggs thrown towards him after Game 3 and has become a disliked figure among New Yorkers.

As for Game 4, the Spurs had a 29-point lead in the third quarter, but then collapsed spectacularly. They lost 107-106 to fall down 3-1, and the Knicks are now just one win away from becoming NBA champions.