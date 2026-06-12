Former Cavs Teammate Explains Why He Doesn’t Want LeBron James To Team Up With Stephen Curry

LeBron James is set to become an unrestricted free agent later this month, and while many in the basketball world would love to see him team up with Stephen Curry, former NBA player Channing Frye would not. During Frye’s appearance on the Up & Adams Show, the prospect of James, his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, going to the Golden State Warriors to play with Curry was brought up, and he reacted with disgust.

“That’s gross,” Frye said. “Please don’t. Please don’t do that.”

Host Kay Adams had previously asked what the nightmare scenario would be for James, and Frye didn’t think there was one. This was it, though.

“That’s a nightmare,” Frye said. “… It’s just such a bad story… Let that rivalry be a part of history. To go play with Steph and Jimmy [Butler] and Draymond [Green]? I just ugh no.”

Well, Frye’s nightmare might soon become reality.

The Warriors had famously attempted to acquire James before the 2024 trade deadline, but he turned them down then. Notably, his agent, Rich Paul, was adamant that the deal shouldn’t go through. Would their stances have changed in two years? We’ll find out soon.

What we can say with a degree of certainty is that the Warriors still want James. It was reported back in March that Curry and Draymond Green would heavily recruit the 41-year-old when free agency starts.

Then, earlier this month, it was reported that Curry will meet James in the coming weeks to discuss teaming up. Now, this would have been an unstoppable duo 10 years ago during the height of their rivalry. Curry and James met in the NBA Finals in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Frye was with the Cavaliers for the clashes in 2016 and 2017, and doesn’t want to see these two together on the Warriors.

James and Curry are on pretty good terms now, though. They played together for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and that was a sight to behold. It would be incredible to see them become teammates again.

Also, while James and Curry are no longer in their primes, they’re still pretty good.

Curry averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Warriors in 2025-26. Had he managed to play 65 games, he’d have probably made one of the All-NBA teams for the sixth year in a row.

As for James, he put up 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025-26. He isn’t the dominating force he once was, but continues to impress on the court.

Unlike in the past, James is said to be curious about teaming up with Curry on the Warriors as well. They could offer him the $15.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception in free agency, or look to acquire him via a sign-and-trade if he wants an even better deal. There should be plenty of interest in James’ services, so landing him won’t be easy.