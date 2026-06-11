NBA Finals MVP Rankings After Knicks Take 3-1 Lead Over Spurs

The New York Knicks are now one win away from capturing their first NBA championship in more than half a century, and the Finals MVP race has become increasingly clear. While New York’s teamwork and hunger have been impressive, certain players have consistently separated themselves on the biggest stage.

Jalen Brunson has delivered as the team’s leader. OG Anunoby had one of the greatest clutch sequences in Finals history. Karl-Anthony Towns has outplayed Victor Wembanyama in key stretches despite not having the gaudiest numbers.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama’s statistical brilliance has kept San Antonio alive even as the Spurs stare at elimination, and he has had some help from his supporting players.

With New York holding a commanding 3-1 series lead following an epic Game 4 comeback, here’s how the Finals MVP ladder currently stands.

5. Stephon Castle

Finals Stats: 16.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 4.3 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.3 BPG, 2.8 TOV, 43.1% FG, 35.3% 3-PT FG, 85.0% FT

For a 21-year-old playing on the NBA Finals stage, Stephon Castle has been remarkably composed. In many ways, he has exceeded expectations. Despite his solid production, Castle can’t climb out of being in 5th place in Finals MVP rankings.

The flashes have been undeniable, though. He scored 17 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in Game 1 while attacking the basket aggressively. He followed that with 14 points and four assists in Game 2, then erupted for 23 points on 8-14 shooting in Game 3 to help the Spurs steal a road victory at Madison Square Garden.

But the Finals have also exposed the growing pains that come with being a youngster thrust into enormous responsibility. Castle committed four turnovers in Game 2 and another three in Game 4, finishing the collapse with 13 points on just 2-7 shooting from the field.

Still, Castle has been solid on both ends for a 21-year-old in his first Finals appearance, and he deserves a shout-out for his performances so far.

4. Victor Wembanyama

Finals Stats: 27.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 3.3 BPG, 2.8 TOV, 43.5% FG, 29.6% 3-PT FG, 78.4% FT

Wembanyama’s numbers are incredible. Nearly 28 points, double-digit rebounds, and over three blocks per game would normally put him firmly atop the Finals MVP conversation.

The problem is simple: his team is down 3-1. The 22-year-old has had dominant stretches, including 32 points in Game 3 and 29 points in Game 2, but he hasn’t consistently imposed his will when San Antonio needed him most.

His 24-point, 13-rebound effort in Game 4 came on 9-25 shooting as the Spurs blew a 29-point lead. Fair or not, Finals MVP isn’t just about production, it’s about impact in the biggest moments.

And right now, Wembanyama’s clutch moments have been overshadowed by New York’s never-say-die attitude. Wemby has been solid for the Spurs, but he needs to do more.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns

Finals Stats: 15.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 2.0 TOV, 54.8% FG, 40.0% 3-PT FG, 100.0% FT

Towns won’t win the box-score battle against Brunson or Wembanyama, but his impact has been enormous. He’s averaging a double-double while shooting 50-40-90 from the floor. No player has been more efficient than Towns in this series.

More importantly, he has repeatedly answered Wembanyama physically. Towns has battled him on the glass, spaced the floor, and made timely defensive plays throughout the series.

Game 2 was arguably his finest performance, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds while helping New York seize complete control of the Finals.

The Knicks don’t have a 3-1 lead without Towns’ consistency, and he is easily among the three best players in the series.

2. OG Anunoby

Finals Stats: 23.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 0.5 TOV, 58.0% FG, 55.6% 3-PT FG, 91.7% FT

No player has boosted his reputation more than Anunoby. He has transformed into New York’s primary two-way weapon, averaging 23.8 PPG while shooting a ridiculous 58.0% from the field and 57 percent from three.

Then there are the moments that go down in Knicks history. His 33-point masterpiece in Game 4 helped fuel the historic comeback. With seconds remaining, he blocked De’Aaron Fox’s ill-advised layup attempt before following Brunson’s missed three-pointer and tipping in the game-winning basket.

If that doesn’t make it one of the biggest plays in Knicks history, nothing does. If a particular player hadn’t been so spectacular, Anunoby would have a very legitimate Finals MVP case.

1. Jalen Brunson

Finals Stats: 29.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.0 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG, 4.0 TOV, 39.6% FG, 34.5% 3-PT FG, 85.7% FT

Even if other players are making bigger headlines, Jalen Brunson has been the best player on the team that’s one win away from a championship.

He exploded for 30 points in Game 1, followed it with 20 points and six assists in Game 2, dropped 32 points despite the Game 3 loss, and led one of his great Finals performances in Game 4 with 36 points, seven assists, and three steals.

Whenever New York has needed a bucket, Brunson has delivered, and that comes with being double-teamed constantly, which opens the floor for others. Brunson has embraced being the best player on a championship team.

He hasn’t been perfect. His efficiency has fluctuated, and turnovers have occasionally been an issue. But he has consistently been the leader of the Knicks.

One more victory, and Jalen Brunson will be an NBA champion and one of the most beloved Finals MVPs in Knicks history.