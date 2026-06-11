Josh Hart Thanks OG Anunoby For Saving Him From A ‘Lifetime Of Regret’ After Game 4 Blunders

Josh Hart would have gotten a big chunk of the blame had the Knicks lost Game 4.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks stunningly took a 3-1 lead over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals with a thrilling 107-106 win in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. An OG Anunoby tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining sealed a stunning 29-point comeback win, and Josh Hart thanked his teammate in his postgame press conference for saving him after his blunders late in the game.

“This game was crazy,” Hart said, via SNY. “… I got a special shout-out for OG, man, because he saved me, at least for this game, a lifetime of regret.”

Hart has become a fan favorite in New York, but it appeared he might end up being the reason the Knicks failed to get a historic comeback win. With about two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the hosts had managed to trim what was once a 29-point Spurs lead down to 104-103.

De’Aaron Fox then appeared to gift the Knicks the lead when he threw a terrible pass that Hart intercepted. The 31-year-old had a wide-open layup in transition, but somehow missed.

Hart appeared to have been caught in two minds there, and this was a blunder for the ages. As if this wasn’t bad enough, he made another later in the game. Hart failed to box out Stephon Castle with the Knicks up 105-104 in the final minute and then fouled him after the Spurs guard secured the offensive rebound.

Castle made both free throws to put the Spurs up 106-105 with 30.3 seconds remaining. Had they held on to that lead and won, Hart might have spent the rest of his life thinking about his blunders. Fortunately for him, the blunder we will remember from this game years down the road is Fox’s.

The Spurs managed to force a miss from Jalen Brunson after Castle made those free throws, and Fox would tip the ball up the court. All he had to do then was hold on to it and get fouled, as the shot clock had turned off. Fox instead tried to score, and Anunoby managed to block his layup.

That sequence meant the Spurs went from potentially having a three-point lead in the final seconds to the Knicks having the ball down one. They suddenly had a golden opportunity to win this game, but Brunson took a deep three-pointer that was way off. Fortunately for the Knicks, Anunoby soared to the rim and managed to tip-in the miss to give them the lead with 1.2 seconds remaining.

“I was obviously ecstatic,” Hart said. “I missed that blockout at the end. Castle got the two free throws and went up. And then I wasn’t in on that last play, so I’m just in there, just hoping my guys make a play. And OG, he’s been amazing since he’s got here. This whole playoff run, he’s been amazing on both sides of the ball. And he’s a winning player, and he made a winning play.”

Anunoby has been incredible for the Knicks, and he finished Game 4 with 33 points (10-15 FG), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block. The Englishman was his usual cool, calm, and collected self after the game as he addressed his game-winning play and the comeback, the largest in Finals history.

As for Hart, he ended up with six points (2-4 FG), eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals in Game 4. He and his Knicks are now just one win away from glory.

Game 5 will tip off at Frost Bank Center on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Dec 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox (4) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images 5 Spurs Players To Blame For Blowing A 29-Point Lead In Game 4
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