5 Spurs Players To Blame For Blowing A 29-Point Lead In Game 4

A collapse of Game 4’s level is never on one player. This was a team issue since the San Antonio Spurs had a 29-point lead and controlled the game for 97% of the night. They were at Madison Square Garden, one win from tying the NBA Finals at 2-2 and completely flipping the pressure onto the New York Knicks.

Instead, they had one of the most devastating meltdowns in NBA Finals history in a 107-106 loss behind OG Anunoby‘s game-winning tip following a boneheaded move by a particular Spurs player.

The most frustrating part? They didn’t lose because the Knicks played the best basketball in Finals history. They lost because they abandoned what built the lead in the first place. They settled for quick threes instead of attacking the rim, stopped moving the ball, and failed to execute basic situational basketball.

The Spurs managed only 106 points despite leading by 29 and shot 41.9% overall. They attempted 43 threes compared to just 28 points in the paint, repeatedly bailing out the Knicks with difficult perimeter shots instead of forcing New York to defend the basket.

Therefore, some players deserve more blame than others, and here are the five Spurs most responsible for letting a 29-point lead slip away.

5. Julian Champagnie

Champagnie deserves credit for helping build the lead. He finished with five points, five rebounds, three assists, and four steals while knocking down one three-pointer. His defense generated extra possessions, and his early hustle was evident through three quarters.

Unfortunately, everything changed late. After scoring 16 points in Game 1 and providing spacing throughout the Finals, Champagnie disappeared offensively when the Spurs desperately needed role players to steady the ship. He shot just 2-9 overall and 1-7 from three despite continuing to fire away.

That became the crux of San Antonio’s issue. Instead of recognizing momentum shifting and changing their mindset, the Spurs kept launching threes, even while leading by 20-plus.

Champagnie wasn’t the player most at fault, but his inability to provide timely offense contributed to the choke job.

4. Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell finished with 18 points on an incredibly efficient 6-9 shooting, knocked down 5-8 from three-point range, grabbed five rebounds, handed out four assists, and committed just one turnover in 40 minutes. Whenever the Spurs needed a timely shot during the first three quarters, Vassell seemed to answer.

Vassell had opportunities to stabilize the team once the Knicks began making their push. Instead, he became part of the problem. The Spurs continued to jack up quick three-pointers rather than adjust to the situation, and Vassell was part of this.

As we constantly see in the modern NBA, the offense has become increasingly dependent on jump shooting, even as Madison Square Garden comes alive and New York gains confidence.

This is where leadership matters, and the Spurs don’t have enough of it on the floor or on the bench. Vassell had four assists, but there wasn’t enough playmaking when the offense stagnated.

The harsh reality is that Vassell’s excellent efficiency almost makes his role in the collapse more frustrating. However, he lived and died by the three.

3. Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle finished with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three turnovers. On paper, those numbers seem respectable, but context matters.

He shot only 2-7 from the field, converted just 1-3 from deep, and relied heavily on free throws to reach double figures. Most importantly, he committed several costly mistakes during New York’s comeback.

Instead of controlling the game, he rushed into plays. Instead of attacking the basket, he became another Spur settling for perimeter jumpers. Instead of calming the team, he let the energy influence him. Yes, he is 20 years old and deserves a pass in this case.

Young players learn through heartbreak, and unfortunately for Castle, this lesson arrived on the biggest stage. He has to accept what happened and prepare to lead his team with pride in Game 5.

2. Victor Wembanyama

The box score says Wembanyama played well, as it always does. He had 24 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, and five offensive rebounds with zero turnovers. Should he escape criticism? Absolutely not.

The Spurs needed their franchise player to recognize what was happening and slam the door shut, and he never fully imposed himself.

He finished just 9-25 from the field despite being overwhelmingly taller than the opposition. He completed only one assist all game, showing how disconnected San Antonio’s offense became around him.

Even worse was his aggression. For long stretches of the fourth quarter, Wembanyama stayed at the perimeter instead of punishing smaller defenders inside. He settled for contested jumpers and never used his 7’4″ frame and incredible length.

Why can’t Wemby understand he is unstoppable when near the basket? Perhaps he feels fearful of physicality, considering he has a long way to go to develop his physique. Because of his inexperience and lack of aggression to dominate, Wembanyama allowed New York to breathe.

Yes, he wasn’t responsible for Fox’s decision, and yes, others struggled. But if you’re the face of the franchise and future of the league, expectations change.

The Spurs needed Wemby to dominate, and they didn’t get it in Game 4.

1. De’Aaron Fox

This one hurts because De’Aaron Fox did a few things right in Game 4. He scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished seven assists, recorded two steals and a block, and competed throughout the night. His pace and shot creation helped San Antonio establish complete control.

But stars are remembered for endings, and the player who only made one postseason appearance in his career before this couldn’t find poise. Fox shot 6-16 overall and committed four turnovers. He struggled finishing against New York’s length as the game tightened.

Then came the play everyone will remember.

With the Spurs leading by one in the closing seconds, Fox had an opportunity to run out the clock and get fouled. Instead of dribbling out the clock and forcing New York to foul, he attacked the basket through traffic and attempted a heavily contested layup.

It was a disastrous decision because OG Anunoby rotated over and blocked the attempt.

Seconds later, Brunson’s missed three-pointer bounced high off the rim. Anunoby followed the play, tipped in the game-winner, and completed one of the greatest comebacks in Finals history.

If Fox simply protects the ball and gets fouled before making free throws, San Antonio likely heads home with the series tied.