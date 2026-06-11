Shaquille O’Neal Gets Ruthless in Start, Bench, Cut With Victor Wembanyama, Tim Duncan, and David Robinson

Few NBA legends are as qualified to evaluate great big men as Shaquille O’Neal. The Hall of Fame center spent nearly two decades battling some of the greatest frontcourt players in league history, including San Antonio Spurs icons Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

So when O’Neal was recently asked to participate in a Start, Bench, Cut challenge on Yahoo Sports Daily featuring Duncan, Robinson, and Victor Wembanyama, his answer came quickly and without hesitation.

“I’ll start with Tim Duncan. David Robinson is next. I’ve got to cut Wemby… Tim Duncan is the greatest power forward ever. David Robinson is my idol. I am who I am because of David Robinson. So I’m definitely not cutting him. And Wemby is 22. So he can go play in the G League for a couple of years and then come back.”

While O’Neal was clearly joking about sending Wembanyama to the G League, his choice reflected the immense respect he has for two of the greatest Spurs players ever.

Duncan remains widely regarded as the greatest power forward in NBA history. Across a remarkable 19-year career with San Antonio, he averaged 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. Duncan won five NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, two regular-season MVP awards, and earned 15 All-NBA selections. His consistency helped establish one of the most successful dynasties in league history.

Robinson’s resume is equally impressive. Before Duncan arrived, ‘The Admiral’ transformed the Spurs into a perennial contender. Robinson averaged 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.0 blocks during his Hall of Fame career. He won the 1995 NBA MVP award, captured two championships, earned ten All-NBA selections, and remains one of the most dominant two-way centers the game has ever seen.

O’Neal has often spoken about Robinson’s influence on his own career. Growing up as a young center, Robinson was one of the players Shaq admired most. That admiration clearly remains intact decades later.

The interesting part of the debate is Wembanyama.

At just 22 years old, the Spurs superstar is already building a résumé that suggests he could eventually join Duncan and Robinson among the franchise’s all-time greats. Through three NBA seasons, Wembanyama has averaged 23.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.5 blocks per game while establishing himself as one of basketball’s most dominant defensive forces.

This season, Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks while earning Defensive Player of the Year honors, an All-NBA First Team selection, and an All-Defensive First Team nod.

However, the young star currently finds himself facing the toughest challenge of his career. Despite strong individual performances throughout the 2026 NBA Finals, Wembanyama and the Spurs trail the New York Knicks 3-1 in the series after suffering a heartbreaking collapse in Game 4.

Even with the Finals setback, few around the league doubt Wembanyama’s long-term future. Yet O’Neal’s answer serves as a reminder of just how high the bar is in San Antonio. Before Wembanyama can surpass legends like Duncan and Robinson, he’ll need years of sustained excellence, MVP-level production, and, most importantly, championships.