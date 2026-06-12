Ranking The Worst NBA Finals Chokes Of The 21st Century

The NBA Finals don’t give teams a lot of space to hide. A regular playoff loss can get buried after a few years. A Finals collapse stays alive because the title is right there, and every bad possession gets replayed forever.

This ranking is not just about losing. It is about control. Which team had the game? Which team had the series? Which team had the numbers on its side? And then which team wasted it with bad execution, missed free throws, turnovers, weak offense, or one awful decision?

Some of these were one-game disasters. Some were full-series collapses. Some were one play so bad that it changed the whole story of a Finals. The 21st century has plenty of brutal examples, but these are the 10 worst NBA Finals chokes.

10. Pistons Leave Robert Horry Wide Open In Game 5 Of The 2005 Finals

The Pistons were tied 2-2 with the Spurs, playing at home, and trying to move one win away from back-to-back titles. Game 5 went to overtime, and the Pistons led 95-93 in the final seconds. The situation was perfect for a defending champion team to close.

Then Rasheed Wallace made the mistake.

Manu Ginobili dove into the corner, Wallace helped off Robert Horry, and Horry was left alone behind the 3-point line. That was the wrong player to leave. Horry hit the three with 5.8 seconds left, and the Spurs won 96-95.

The stat that makes it worse is Horry’s shot profile. He scored 21 points in the game, but 18 of them came in the fourth quarter and overtime. He also made five threes. That means the Pistons had already seen the warning signs. Horry was not cold. He was not hiding. He was already the most dangerous role player on the floor.

The Pistons still pushed the series to Game 7, so this can’t be ranked higher. But this was still an elite-level choke possession. Up one, at home, in overtime, with 5.8 seconds left, the last thing a defense can do is lose a proven Finals shooter. The Pistons did exactly that.

9. Suns Lose Four Straight After Going Up 2-0 In The 2021 Finals

The Suns had a 2-0 lead over the Bucks after the first two games, and it looked like they had the series under control. They scored 118 points in Game 1 and 118 again in Game 2. Devin Booker had 31 points in Game 2, Mikal Bridges added 27, and the Suns made 20 threes. At that point, the Bucks were down 0-2 and had not found an answer for the Suns’ spacing.

Then the series flipped completely.

The Bucks won Game 3 by 20 points, 120-100, but Game 4 was the real swing. The Suns lost 109-103 even with Booker scoring 42 points. That is one of the biggest stat details in this collapse. A team usually survives when its main scorer drops 42 in the Finals, but the Suns did not. Chris Paul had only 10 points and 5 turnovers, and Khris Middleton answered with 40 points for the Bucks.

Game 4 also had Giannis Antetokounmpo’s famous block on Deandre Ayton. With the Bucks up two late, the defense got beat, Booker threw the lob, and Ayton had a chance to tie it at the rim. Giannis rotated from the weak side and blocked it clean. That play killed one of the Suns’ best chances and tied the Finals 2-2.

Game 5 was even worse for the Suns because it happened at home. Booker scored 40 points, and the Suns still lost 123-119. Late in the fourth quarter, Holiday ripped Booker, pushed the ball, and threw the alley-oop to Giannis. That play was the real 3-2 series swing. The Suns went from having a chance to take the lead to watching the Bucks make the most physical play of the Finals.

Then Game 6 became the Giannis closeout. The Bucks won 105-98, and Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocks. He shot 16-of-25 from the field and 17-of-19 from the free-throw line, which made it even crazier because the Suns’ best defensive idea for parts of the series was to make him earn points at the line. In the title game, he beat that plan completely.

The final numbers make the Suns collapse look worse. They went from up 2-0 to losing four straight. Booker scored 42 in Game 4 and 40 in Game 5, and the Suns lost both. Paul had 15 assists in Game 2, then had 5 turnovers in Game 4 and could not control the late-game pressure the same way after that. The Bucks won the physical plays, the late possessions, and the star battle.

8. The Magic Blow Game 4 Against The Lakers In 2009

The Magic entered Game 4 down 2-1, but the game was at home and they had a real chance to tie the series. They led by 12 at halftime. Dwight Howard was controlling the paint. The Lakers looked uncomfortable. This was the Magic’s chance to make the Finals a real series.

The Magic lost 99-91 in overtime.

Howard’s stat line looks wild at first. He had 16 points, 21 rebounds, and 9 blocks. The 9 blocks set a Finals record. That is a huge defensive performance. But the other number matters more: Howard went 6-of-14 from the free-throw line. He missed eight free throws in a game the Magic lost in overtime.

The key moment came with 11.1 seconds left in regulation. The Magic were up 87-84, and Howard went to the line. One make puts them up four. Two makes basically wins the game. He missed both. The Lakers came back the other way, and Derek Fisher hit the tying three with 4.6 seconds left.

The overtime was worse. Fisher hit another three with 31.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Lakers closed the game. The Magic scored only four points in the extra period. That is brutal for a team that had the game sitting right there.

The series context makes it bigger. A Magic win ties the Finals 2-2. Instead, the Lakers went up 3-1 and finished the series in Game 5. Orlando had a 12-point halftime lead, the best defensive game of Howard’s career, and a three-point lead with 11.1 seconds left. Still not enough.

7. Cavs Waste LeBron James’ 51-Point Game Because Of J.R. Smith

The Cavaliers were heavy underdogs against the Warriors in 2018, but Game 1 was right there. LeBron James played one of the best Finals games ever: 51 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. He shot 19-of-32 from the field and kept the Cavaliers alive against a team with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Then the final seconds ruined everything.

The game was tied 107-107 after George Hill missed the second free throw with 4.7 seconds left. J.R. Smith grabbed the offensive rebound. The Cavs had a chance to win the game. Smith could have shot. He could have passed to James. He could have called timeout. Instead, he dribbled away from the basket like the Cavs were ahead.

That mistake forced overtime, and the Warriors won 124-114. The overtime score was 17-7. The Cavs didn’t just lose the moment. They melted after it.

Stephen Curry finished with 29 points, Durant had 26, and Thompson had 24. The Warriors had normal star production. The Cavs had a once-in-a-career LeBron game and still lost. That is what makes it painful.

This is not higher because the Cavaliers probably were not winning the series. The Warriors were too talented and swept them 4-0. But Game 1 could have been a historic steal. Instead, it became the most famous clock-awareness mistake in Finals history.

6. Mavericks Blow A 2-0 Lead In The 2006 Finals

The Mavericks were up 2-0 on the Heat and had Game 3 under control. They led 89-76 with 6:30 left in the fourth quarter. That is a 13-point lead with half a quarter left, and a win would have made the series 3-0. Nobody comes back from 3-0 in the Finals.

The Heat won 98-96.

Dwyane Wade finished with 42 points and 13 rebounds in Game 3. He was the only reason the Heat stayed alive. The Mavericks had the game, but their late offense slowed down, their shot quality got worse, and they couldn’t get enough stops without fouling.

The final possession was ugly. Gary Payton hit the go-ahead jumper with 9.3 seconds left. Dirk Nowitzki then had a chance to tie the game at the free-throw line with 3.4 seconds left. He made the first and missed the second. That was basically the series turn.

The Mavericks never recovered. They lost Game 4 by 24 points, 98-74. Then they lost Game 5 in overtime, 101-100. Then they lost Game 6 at home, 95-92. So this was not just one bad ending. It became four straight losses after a 2-0 lead.

Wade averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in the series. He took over completely. But the Mavericks helped him get there. They were six minutes from a 3-0 lead, then lost four games in a row.

5. Lakers Blow A 24-Point Lead To The Celtics In Game 4 Of The 2008 Finals

The Lakers had a 35-14 lead after the first quarter of Game 4. That is a 21-point gap after only 12 minutes. They later pushed the lead to 24. They were at home, down 2-1 in the series, and had the perfect chance to tie the Finals.

They lost 97-91.

The quarter splits tell the whole story. The Lakers scored 35 in the first quarter, then only 56 across the final three quarters. The Celtics scored 14 in the first, then 83 across the final three quarters. The Lakers had the pace, the crowd, and the scoreboard early. They lost all three.

Kobe Bryant finished with 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting. That is the stat that makes the collapse worse. The Lakers needed a closer, and Bryant didn’t have the scoring game to stop the slide. Pau Gasol had 17 points and 10 rebounds, but the Lakers didn’t get enough force from their frontcourt after the first half.

The bench gap was also massive. The Celtics bench outscored the Lakers bench 35-15. James Posey scored 18 points, and Eddie House added 11. Those are brutal numbers in a Finals game where the Lakers already had the early advantage.

The Lakers led 58-40 at halftime. Then they scored only 33 points in the second half. That is the choke. Not just the blown 24-point lead, but how dead the offense became after halftime.

A win put the series 2-2. Instead, the Celtics went up 3-1 and took full control. The Lakers got their revenge later, but Game 4 in 2008 remains one of the worst Finals collapses ever.

4. The Heat Collapse Against The Mavericks In The 2011 Finals

The 2011 Heat had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. The star power was massive. The pressure was massive, too, but that roster still had more top-end talent than the Mavericks. That is why this collapse still follows them.

Game 2 was the first disaster. The Heat were up 88-73 with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter. Wade had just hit a corner three, and the Heat looked ready to take a 2-0 lead. Then the Mavericks closed the game on a 22-5 run and won 95-93.

A 22-5 run to end a Finals game is nasty. The Heat scored only five points in more than seven minutes with James, Wade, and Bosh on the floor. Dirk Nowitzki capped the comeback with the game-winning layup, and the series was tied 1-1 instead of Heat up 2-0.

Game 4 made it worse. James scored only 8 points in 45 minutes. He went 3-of-11 from the field. That is one of the strangest superstar stat lines in Finals history. Wade had 32 points, Bosh had 24, and the Heat still lost 86-83 because James was not there as a scorer.

The full-series numbers explain the choke. James averaged only 17.8 points in the Finals. Wade averaged 26.5. Bosh averaged 18.5. The Heat were at their best when James controlled games, but in this series, he played like the third scoring option too often.

The Mavericks deserve credit. They used zone defense, smart help, Jason Kidd, Shawn Marion, Tyson Chandler, and great late-game spacing. But the Heat still had enough talent to win. They lost because their late-game offense got stiff and James had the worst stretch of his prime.

That is why this is a legacy-level choke. The Heat were not some normal Finals team. They were supposed to start a dynasty right away. Instead, they lost in six and had to spend the whole next year answering for it.

3. Spurs Lose Game 6 In 2013 With The Trophy Almost Ready

The Spurs led the Heat 3-2 in the series and were up five with under 30 seconds left in Game 6. That alone is enough to put this near the top. They were one defensive rebound and one free throw away from a championship.

They lost 103-100 in overtime, then lost Game 7.

The late-game numbers are brutal. The Spurs led 94-89 with 28.2 seconds left. James hit a three to cut it to 94-92. Kawhi Leonard went to the line and made only one of two. Then James missed another three, Chris Bosh grabbed the offensive rebound, and Ray Allen hit the tying three with 5.2 seconds left.

That is a total collapse in under 30 seconds. The Spurs missed free throws. They didn’t get the rebound. They left Allen enough room in the corner. They gave the Heat exactly the possession they needed.

Tim Duncan was great for most of the night. He finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds, but he didn’t score after the third quarter. That is a painful split. Duncan dominated early, then the Spurs couldn’t get one more Duncan bucket late.

Manu Ginobili had a rough game. He had 9 points and 8 turnovers. In a game decided by three points in overtime, that is a killer number. Tony Parker also shot 6-of-23 from the field. The Spurs got enough from Duncan, but the guard play was too messy late.

James had 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. He made mistakes late, but the Heat survived because Allen hit the shot and Bosh got the rebound. That is what separates a clutch escape from a choke.

The Spurs fixed everything in 2014 and destroyed the Heat in five games. Still, Game 6 in 2013 is permanent. They were seconds from the title. The rope was ready. The game was basically over. Then it was not.

2. Warriors Blow A 3-1 Lead After A 73-9 Season In 2016

The Warriors went 73-9 in the regular season. That is the best record in NBA history. They had the unanimous MVP in Stephen Curry. They had home court. They were up 3-1 on the Cavs in the Finals.

Then they lost three straight games.

The final game is the main reason this is so high. Game 7 was at Oracle Arena, and the Warriors led 49-42 at halftime. They were still tied 89-89 with 4:39 left. From that point on, they scored zero points. Not one basket. Not one free throw. Nothing.

The fourth quarter was ugly. The Warriors scored only 13 points in the final period. Curry finished with 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting and 4-of-14 from three. Thompson had 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting. The two best shooters in the world combined for 31 points on 12-of-36 shooting.

Draymond Green was the only Warriors star who played like a champion in Game 7. He had 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 9 assists. He shot 11-of-15 from the field and 6-of-8 from three. That is why the loss looks even worse. Green gave them enough. Curry and Thompson didn’t.

Harrison Barnes also became a major part of the collapse. In the final three games of the series, he shot 5-of-32 from the field. That is 15.6%. His missed open shots changed the spacing and gave the Cavs more room to load up on Curry.

The Cavs got everything they needed from their stars. LeBron James had 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in Game 7. Kyrie Irving had 26 points and hit the biggest shot of the series. James had The Block, Irving had The Shot, and Kevin Love got the defensive stop on Curry.

This is the worst full-series collapse ever. A 73-win team, up 3-1, at home in Game 7, with the best offense in the league, scoring zero points in the final 4:39. There is no way to make that look better.

1. A 29-Point Spurs Lead Blown Against The Knicks In Game 4 Of The 2026 Finals

The Spurs get No. 1 because this is the biggest blown lead in NBA Finals history. A 29-point lead disappeared. Not in a regular-season game. Not in the first round. In Game 4 of the Finals, with the series ready to be tied 2-2.

The Spurs led 76-49 at halftime. That is 27 points. They also made 14 threes in the first half, a Finals record for one half. They had 28 made field goals before halftime. Everything was working. The Knicks looked dead, and the Spurs looked like they were about to take back the series.

Then the Spurs scored only 30 points in the second half.

That is the whole choke in one sentence. The Spurs went from 76 points in the first half to 30 after halftime. They scored only 14 points in the third quarter and made only four field goals. Then in the fourth quarter, they shot 4-of-19 from the field and 1-of-5 from three with four turnovers.

The Knicks were the opposite. In the fourth quarter, they shot 12-of-20 from the field and 6-of-10 from three. That is 60.0% from the field and 60.0% from three in the final quarter of a Finals comeback. Jalen Brunson scored 9 points in the fourth. OG Anunoby and Jose Alvarado each scored 8 in the quarter.

Brunson finished with 36 points and 7 assists. Anunoby had 33 points and went 7-of-9 from three. Together, they scored 69 points. Anunoby also had the block on De’Aaron Fox late and then tipped in the game-winner with 1.2 seconds left.

Victor Wembanyama had 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks, but he shot 9-of-25 and missed two late free throws. That matters. He had the big stat line, but in the final minutes, he didn’t finish the game. Fox had 18 points, Devin Vassell had 18, and Dylan Harper had 21, so the Spurs had enough scoring help. They just stopped executing.

This wasn’t the first time the Spurs had let a big lead slip in the series. They had already been up 14 and 19 in Games 1 and 2, and the Knicks came back on them in both. So Game 4 wasn’t just one bad night. It was a pattern. If the Spurs had shown even a little more composure, they would’ve been up 3-1 and heading back home for Game 5 with a real chance to be the team closing in on the title. Instead, they are the ones down 3-1, with the Knicks one win away from becoming champions.

The Spurs had the biggest halftime lead ever for a road team in the Finals. They had the biggest lead ever blown in the Finals. They had a 29-point cushion and still lost by one. The 2016 Warriors had the worst series choke, but as a single Finals game, this Spurs collapse is the worst of the 21st century.