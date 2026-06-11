Knicks Fans Assault Police, Destroy Cab And Five Guys Restaurant In Violent Game 4 Aftermath [Video]

Disturbing viral videos of the Knicks fans' celebrations that brought a riot-like atmosphere to the streets of New York after their Game 4 win against the Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Knicks Fans Assault Police, Destroy Cab And Five Guys Restaurant In Violent Game 4 Aftermath [Video]
Credits: Screenshots from X [@B3nClipsHQ, @KimKatieUSA, @desni3_7]

The New York Knicks miraculously defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 107-106, in Game 4 of the NBA Finals last night at Madison Square Garden after coming back from a 29-point deficit in the third quarter to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

While the building was shaking after OG Anunoby tipped in the game-winning shot with 1.2 seconds left on the clock, the city of New York broke out in mayhem. Soon after the victory, riot-like videos surfaced on social media as the Knicks fans across the city took their celebrations a bit too far.

 

From fighting with police officers to smashing a cab to bits, the immediate aftermath looked like a riot had broken out on the streets of New York.

 

Subsequently, another video went viral where a group of alleged Knicks fans assaulted a Five Guys employee with chairs and completely vandalised the restaurant.

 

The NYC Taxi Workers’ Union responded to the video of the reckless destruction of one of their member’s property, his cab.

“That’s our member behind the wheel. He was pulled out of the cab and suffered shock and physical injury to his arm, back, and head,” the statement read.

“The whole city is elated about our hometown team — and that includes drivers who watched the game last night at airport lots while waiting for the next fare, listened on their radios while cruising for the next job, and huddled at hotel lines with the same heart-stopping anxiety that turned into the most beautiful joy.”

“Pulling the cab driver out of his seat, stomping on and shattering his hood turned our joy into a nightmare. When you see the yellow, do you not see the person behind the wheel? That’s someone’s spouse, child, parent, or friend — a New Yorker.”

“He wasn’t out there for a joy ride; he was working to make ends meet and to get his fellow New Yorkers home safely. Cabbies pay just to go to work. They pay for their cars — whether through loans or leases.”

Drivers need safety on the job, both in the quiet moments of ordinary days and in the middle of public celebrations. Shame on anyone who turns these joyful moments into nightmares for fellow New Yorkers.”

According to reports, 56 people were taken into custody last night in relation to these incidents. 15 people were arrested, and 41 people were released with criminal summonses. In the process, 10 NYPD officers were also injured, including one being hit in the head by a glass bottle in what the police described as “reckless and dangerous” behavior by fans on the streets.

Even players faced the rough aftermath of the Knicks’ win, as fans also threw eggs and other things at Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs players outside their hotel.

Whether they are Knicks fans or not, this is completely unacceptable behavior from the New Yorkers, who apparently disguise themselves as Knicks fans and hide behind the shield of the crowd. Hopefully, if this series is extended to a Game 6, we don’t see a repeat of this ugly sight in New York.

I can only encourage the civilized Knicks fans to gather evidence and report such unsafe and reckless behavior to the right authorities so that justice can be served for the victims, like the owner of the destroyed cab or the Five Guys employee who was assaulted.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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