Monica McNutt Apologizes To Taylor Swift For Saying She’s Not A Real Knicks Fan At Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

The Knicks’ radio host, Monica McNutt, faced a lot of criticism online after a clip of her went viral from Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs, where she sounded off about Taylor Swift supporting New York, saying that she’s not a real fan.

Subsequently, McNutt ran into TMZ and has now issued an apology to Swift for unknowingly maligning her.

“Swifties, I appreciate your passion. I said what I said. And here’s the deal. If I’m wrong, I am wrong apparently because she’s got an OG Amar’e Stoudemire jersey,” McNutt said.

“I misspoke. I did not know. But here’s the deal. Context. I literally just did a piece on Celebrity Row. I’ve been with this organization for five years. I know these folks, Ben Stiller, his wife Christine, like Spike Lee, Fat Joe. Like, I had not seen her here this year or last year.”

“And we just saw her in Cleveland with her fianceé. Obviously, Travis supports the Cavs. She didn’t have any mixed paraphernalia. So, I did not know of her Knicks loyalty, but shout out to T Swift. Like, we could be united in orange and blue. Like, it’s fine.”

“I mean, I did not know. I apologize if I’m wrong. And apparently I’m wrong, and that’s fine. But I did not know because we’ve seen, come on now. Every celebrity that’s a Knicks fan has been in the building this year.”

“I know it was a big deal on the internet, but I was too busy enjoying the actual game because I got it like that,” McNutt concluded.

In the video that went viral on social media, McNutt was talking to her co-host when she seemingly did not realize she was also on air at the time.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there? I think that’s her right there in the pony in blue… She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here, girl,” McNutt said in the viral video.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there?” “She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here girl” The Knicks radio team didn’t know they were on air pic.twitter.com/9O5PPD7H4s — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 11, 2026

Among all the celebrities that joined the general population of New York to celebrate the Knicks’ historical win, Taylor Swift also joined the celebrations as she was seen dancing and jumping with a crowd of Knicks fans inside the tunnel at Madison Square Garden.

I actually really like Taylor Swift a lot, but do you think actual New York Knicks fans are kind of pissed she’s out here celebrating like a lifelong fan? pic.twitter.com/nMWM7jssaA — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) June 11, 2026

The entire Madison Square Garden was shaking when the Knicks came back from a 29-point hole to complete a historic comeback and take a resounding 3-1 series lead against the Spurs. They are now headed on the road for Game 5, just one win away from being the 2025-26 NBA champions.

If they manage to return to the Garden for Game 6, I can’t even begin to imagine how many celebrities would be in the building for that. Do you think we will see Taylor Swift at Game 6 if the Knicks lose Game 5? Let us know what you think in the comments section.