Monica McNutt Apologizes To Taylor Swift For Saying She’s Not A Real Knicks Fan At Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

The Knicks' radio host, Monica McNutt, admits she "misspoke" about Taylor Swift during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Alana Haim, Taylor Swift and Este Haim attend the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks during Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Alana Haim, Taylor Swift and Este Haim attend the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks during Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Knicks’ radio host, Monica McNutt, faced a lot of criticism online after a clip of her went viral from Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs, where she sounded off about Taylor Swift supporting New York, saying that she’s not a real fan.

Subsequently, McNutt ran into TMZ and has now issued an apology to Swift for unknowingly maligning her.

“Swifties, I appreciate your passion. I said what I said. And here’s the deal. If I’m wrong, I am wrong apparently because she’s got an OG Amar’e Stoudemire jersey,” McNutt said.

“I misspoke. I did not know. But here’s the deal. Context. I literally just did a piece on Celebrity Row. I’ve been with this organization for five years. I know these folks, Ben Stiller, his wife Christine, like Spike Lee, Fat Joe. Like, I had not seen her here this year or last year.”

“And we just saw her in Cleveland with her fianceé. Obviously, Travis supports the Cavs. She didn’t have any mixed paraphernalia. So, I did not know of her Knicks loyalty, but shout out to T Swift. Like, we could be united in orange and blue. Like, it’s fine.”

“I mean, I did not know. I apologize if I’m wrong. And apparently I’m wrong, and that’s fine. But I did not know because we’ve seen, come on now. Every celebrity that’s a Knicks fan has been in the building this year.”

“I know it was a big deal on the internet, but I was too busy enjoying the actual game because I got it like that,” McNutt concluded.

In the video that went viral on social media, McNutt was talking to her co-host when she seemingly did not realize she was also on air at the time.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there? I think that’s her right there in the pony in blue… She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here, girl,” McNutt said in the viral video.

 

Among all the celebrities that joined the general population of New York to celebrate the Knicks’ historical win, Taylor Swift also joined the celebrations as she was seen dancing and jumping with a crowd of Knicks fans inside the tunnel at Madison Square Garden.

 

The entire Madison Square Garden was shaking when the Knicks came back from a 29-point hole to complete a historic comeback and take a resounding 3-1 series lead against the Spurs. They are now headed on the road for Game 5, just one win away from being the 2025-26 NBA champions.

If they manage to return to the Garden for Game 6, I can’t even begin to imagine how many celebrities would be in the building for that. Do you think we will see Taylor Swift at Game 6 if the Knicks lose Game 5? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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