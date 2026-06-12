James Dolan Slams NYPD Commissioner: President Donald Trump Was An Excuse To Restrict Knicks Fans

The Knicks refused to host a severely restricted Game 4 watch party outside Madison Square Garden after the mayor’s and NYPD commissioner’s offices imposed these restrictions around the arena during the highly anticipated matchup that ended up being a nail-biting and historic 107-106 win for New York.

But before Game 4, James Dolan, the Knicks’ owner, appeared on WFAN for a radio show with Craig Carton and Chris McMonigle, where he addressed why the Knicks refused to host and unraveled that President Donald Trump was not the real reason behind the restrictions imposed outside Madison Square Garden.

After initially slamming Mayor Mamdani’s office, James Dolan aimed his criticism at the NYPD Commissioner, Jessica Tisch’s office. James Dolan was asked about whether the Knicks had any intimation from the mayor’s or the NYPD commissioner’s office on whether the restrictions would be in place for Game 4 as well.

“No. They were acting coy; they kept saying we’ll see, we’ll see. But look, let’s just talk about Game 3. The Secret Service didn’t demand this stuff. Okay. It was the NYPD, and it was really the commissioner’s office.”

“This was the commissioner’s plan all along. She just used the president’s coming as an excuse to, you know, set it up. Look, this is New Yorkers, right? They’re Knicks fans, right? You know, no matter what, no matter what the commissioner does, they’re gonna celebrate this.”

“And look, all I would say to the mayor and to the commissioner is right, believe in New Yorkers. Believe New Yorkers can handle this, right? We’re the greatest city in the world. We have the greatest citizens and fans in the world. They are not going to turn this right into armageddon,” Dolan said.

Little did Dolan know that the rest of the city would, in fact, break out into a riot-like atmosphere on the streets. Fans threw eggs at the Spurs’ players, fought with the police, damaged city property, and even private restaurants like Five Guys.

Later in the interview, Dolan was asked if anyone from the mayor’s or the NYPD commissioner’s office contacted the Knicks officially.

“They talked to us, but they kind of dictated to us. It was very political. I mean, right, that this whole thing before Game 3 was it’s the president coming. We kept saying it’s not the president coming. Oh, no, it’s the president coming. Um, and it wasn’t the Secret Service.”

“They went to the Secret Service and said, “Did you guys ask for this?” They said no!” Dolan added.

“Look, I can’t fix the city. That’s the mayor’s job. Good luck. But all I can say is that you know we love Knicks fans, that they should have the opportunity to celebrate this. I wish I could tell you it’s going to happen again next year. I don’t know.”

“Don’t take it away from New Yorkers. Don’t treat it like this. this it’s not right. Let people in. Trust first in your own police department that they can handle it, right? And then trust the fans themselves that they’re not maniacs, right? They’re enthusiastic.”

We don’t know if this series would even go to a Game 6, but if it potentially does, we should expect similar restrictions around Madison Square Garden after what happened around the city last night.

As per Dolan’s statement on President Trump’s role in the restrictions, and now seeing the restrictions imposed in Game 4 despite the absence of the President, it is evident that the city is bound to repeat this decision if the series were extended to a potential Game 6.

James Dolan Defends Donald Trump Amid Sleeping Rumors At Game 3

Later in the interview, Dolan also addressed the viral rumors that President Donald Trump fell asleep while watching Game 3 live at Madison Square Garden.

“Wait a minute, I was with him the whole time. We were talking the whole time. Unless he was sleep-talking, he was very much awake and very much engaged,” said Dolan in President Trump’s defense.

“Look, that’s the first sitting president of the United States to ever go to an NBA Finals. That is a huge honor, right? And he’s a New Yorker. Whatever you think about him, he’s a Knicks fan.”

“And you know, people don’t want to hear this. I think he’s a great guy. And I love him. I’ve known him for over 30 years, but I’m not going to go on this show and start espousing the president. I’ll just say that having him there was a great honor, right? And I enjoyed sitting with him, right? And he asked me a lot of questions.”

DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT THE NBA FINALS IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. pic.twitter.com/rFrW6c4cME — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 9, 2026

So, Dolan strongly refuted that President Trump ever fell asleep during the game. Trump has always claimed to be a Knicks fan, so it would have been extremely shocking if he actually did fall asleep.

Do you think we will ever see Donald Trump or another active U.S. President at an NBA Finals? Let us know what you think in the comments section.