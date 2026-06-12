LeBron James And Kawhi Leonard Linked In Blockbuster Warriors Superteam Scenario

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard are two of the big names that are reportedly on the Golden State Warriors‘ radar this offseason. The Warriors desperately need some more firepower after missing the playoffs in the 2025-26 season, and they’d certainly improve if they’re able to bring in James or Leonard. There are ways, though, for them to get both of the superstars.

LetsGoWarriors shared a scenario where the team acquires James via a sign-and-trade and Leonard via a trade.

“That’s why in my mock off-season for the Warriors, I have them signing-and-trading Porzingis for LeBron, at that same $24 million figure — a number which can be brought down depending on a new contract with Green, assuming he opts out. That also gives the Lakers an asset and salary slot rather than just allowing James to walk and getting nothing in return.

“The good news for GSW? Bron and Dray, of course, are both part of the family over there at Klutch Sports and share Rich Paul as their agent, so they can all hash their respective salaries out together.

“My calculations tell me the two players have cap space of $40 million to figure out between themselves if Kawhi is traded for Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski (and two first-round picks…).”

In this scenario, the Los Angeles Lakers are getting something of value in return for James instead of losing him for nothing in free agency. Kristaps Porzingis averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game for the Warriors and Atlanta Hawks in 2025-26. The Lakers could either keep Porzingis for his rim protection and spacing or move him for someone else.

James would be getting a deal worth about $24 million a year here, which is far less than the $52.6 million he made in 2025-26. It’d be a big pay cut, but not as big as the one he’d have to take in another scenario that we’ll get to later.

This is probably a fair number as well for James, who averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2025-26. The 41-year-old is no longer one of the very best players in the NBA, but remains productive on the court.

As for the other big piece, the Warriors send Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, and two first-round picks to the Los Angeles Clippers for Leonard.

Butler is currently recovering from a torn ACL, but was playing well before the injury. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in 2025-26. Podziemski, meanwhile, put up 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game.

These two and a couple of first-rounders would be a solid package for Leonard, who averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Clippers in 2025-26. He is entering the final year of his contract, and that Aspiration scandal hangs over his head, so they aren’t getting a massive return here.

This deal would also enable the Warriors to go for a different approach to land James, using the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception (NTMLE).

“Ironically, sending out Butler and Podziemski reduces the Warriors’ salaries by more than $10 million and, combined with Draymond’s opt-out and new smaller salary, sheds that $20 million and gets the Dubs under the luxury tax line, enabling that NTMLE.

“But based on these salary slots for Dray ($16 million) and KP-or-Bron ($24 million), it only leaves $13 million for NTMLE usage to stay under the first apron, not the full $15 million that’s allowed.

“I don’t think we are getting Bron at $13 million. That’s way too steep of a pay cut.”

There is a way for the Warriors to offer James $15 million and keep Porzingis and Green. They’d have to agree to make $35 million a year combined between them for that, which doesn’t seem realistic.

Another option that has been floated around is James agreeing to the $6.1 Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. Now, the 22-time All-Star is reportedly curious about teaming up with Stephen Curry, but that’s too low an amount for him. The sign-and-trade remains the likeliest option here.