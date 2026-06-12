John Wall Claims He’d Earn A $30 Million NIL Contract If He Went To College Today

John Wall, the former NBA player, who last played for the Clippers, recently sat down with Monumetal Sports Network and made a bold claim about his own potential if he were a young prospect in today’s game. When asked how much he feels he would earn today if he were going to college and seeking an NIL contract.

“30 [million dollars]. If Cooper Flagg made 20 [million dollars], right? I had a dance, I had a song, I was marketable, handsome. I’ve got to get all the deals right here; it’s up in the air.”

“I’m looking at it like this, right? I think the guy who just went there, the shooter that came from Iowa State that just committed, I think he got six and a half, seven million. He’s a junior about to be a senior. I’m coming as the number one player in the country with all this hype around me. It’s got to be more than that,” Wall further added.

With the NBA Draft around the corner, the buzz around the potential prospects has been soaring. But there’s a new challenge that has come up in the way of the NBA receiving the best talent in the country: the NIL contracts.

John Wall was the number one player in the AAU circuit in 2009 when he was recruited by Kentucky, among several other prestigious colleges at the time. Back then, NIL contracts were not a thing, and it was punishable if coaches offered any additional benefits to lure exceptional talent to their programs.

Wall himself was suspended for his first NCAA game due to travel benefits he had apparently received from an assistant coach back then. This was also the legendary Kentucky head coach, John Calipari’s first season with the team.

Players are now dropping out of the NBA Draft to stay in college and earn multi-million dollars while also completing their education. For example, a potential first-round prospect, Baylor’s Tounde Yessoufou, dropped out of the NBA Draft to head to St. John’s in the transfer portal after getting a $7 million NIL offer earlier this month.

And Yessoufou was only expected to at most be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft, not even top five. Whereas John Wall became one of the most highly sought-after prospects in his college prime.

Therefore, he compares himself to Cooper Flagg because the former Duke prospect holds the record for the biggest NIL contract signed in college (worth $28 million), and he was also the first overall pick this season, just like Wall was for the Washington Wizards in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Even though the standard of comparison is not wrong, do you think Wall would earn a $30 million contract in college in his prime? Let us know what you think in the comments section.