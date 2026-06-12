Report: Celtics Would ‘Without A Doubt’ Trade Jaylen Brown For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Boston Celtics may be preparing for one of the most aggressive superstar pursuits of the offseason.

According to Yahoo Sports insider Kevin O’Connor, the Celtics are actively exploring the trade market and are willing to discuss virtually anyone on their roster except Jayson Tatum as they monitor the situation surrounding Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I have heard Boston is shopping people around a lot right now… Boston is making calls, Boston is open to trading anybody besides Jayson Tatum. And that doesn’t necessarily mean they land Giannis at the end of the day but I do believe, based off all the conversations I’ve had, is that the Celtics are in on Giannis.”

“And if they are making a push on him and that this seems to be currently a two-team race with Milwaukee to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

The report immediately fueled speculation that Jaylen Brown could become the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade package if Giannis becomes available.

Multiple reports suggest the Celtics are one of the most serious contenders in the race for Antetokounmpo. O’Connor indicated that Boston and Milwaukee currently appear to be the two teams most heavily involved in discussions surrounding the two-time MVP’s future. NBA insider Jake Fischer has also reported that the Miami Heat are pursuing Giannis, but Boston is viewed as a rival that genuinely concerns Miami’s chances.

If the Celtics are serious about acquiring Antetokounmpo while keeping Tatum off the table, Brown would almost certainly have to be included.

That would not be an easy decision.

Brown is coming off arguably the best season of his career. With Tatum sidelined for much of the season while recovering from a torn Achilles injury, Brown embraced the role of Boston’s primary offensive option. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and earning All-NBA Second Team honors.

The five-time All-Star has spent all ten years of his NBA career in Boston and played a major role in helping the franchise win the 2024 NBA championship. His combination of scoring, defense, athleticism, and leadership makes him one of the league’s premier wings.

Yet Giannis is one of the few players in basketball who could justify moving a player of Brown’s caliber.

Even during a disappointing season for Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo remained dominant. The Bucks finished 32-50 and missed the playoffs, but Giannis still averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting an incredible 62.4% from the field.

At 31 years old, he remains one of the NBA’s most impactful two-way players and a former Finals MVP capable of transforming a franchise’s championship outlook overnight. The possibility of pairing Giannis with Tatum is what makes Boston such a dangerous suitor.

On paper, a Tatum-Antetokounmpo duo would instantly become one of the league’s most talented combinations. Both players are elite defenders, versatile scorers, and proven playoff performers. Few teams would possess the size, athleticism, or star power necessary to match up against them.

There have already been multiple reports linking Giannis to Boston. Some insiders have claimed Antetokounmpo likes the idea of remaining in the Eastern Conference, with the Celtics and Heat emerging as preferred destinations. Bill Simmons has previously suggested Boston could be a realistic landing spot, while several trade scenarios have featured Brown heading elsewhere as part of a multi-team package.

And if the choice comes down to Jaylen Brown or Giannis Antetokounmpo, league executives increasingly believe the Celtics would make that swap without hesitation. As difficult as it would be to part with a franchise icon like Brown, opportunities to acquire a player of Giannis’ caliber rarely come around.

For a team focused on maximizing Tatum’s championship window, the temptation may simply be too great to ignore.