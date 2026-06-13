Jalen Brunson Shares Winning Mindset Ahead Of Crucial Game 5 vs. Spurs

The New York Knicks are one win away from the NBA championship, but they are approaching Game 5 like it’s 0-0. Veteran guard Jalen Brunson won’t let his team rest until the job is finished, demanding total focus and dedication to the mission at hand.

That’s why, in a chat with the media ahead of Saturday’s game, Brunson was careful not to let his emotions show. As he explained in the press conference, he sees this moment as a major opportunity, and he’s approaching it with confidence, trusting the body of work that led him here in the first place

“I’ve always told myself, and I’ve always been taught by my parents: Never be afraid to fail,” said Brunson. “You put yourself in those positions when you’re in the summertime, or you’re envisioning what’s going on on the court. When those opportunities come, you’re not afraid of the moment because you worked hard enough to where you feel like you’re gonna learn anyway. You put the confidence you have in everything you do when the lights are on because of everything you’ve done when no one is watching. That’s the mindset my parents instilled in me.”

Brunson’s performance has been up and down in the Finals so far, but he was the hero of the night in Wednesday’s comeback win, dropping 36 points, five rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and zero blocks on 48.0% shooting and 42.9% shooting from three. His determination and perseverance have made a difference in the series, but he’s not been acting alone.

Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has also played well against the San Antonio Spurs, with his best performance coming in Game 2, when he dropped 21 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block on 66.7% shooting from the field and 60.0% shooting from three. He’s beating all the negative narratives with his play, and Brunson says it’s well-deserved.

“The narrative was placed on him by the outside world. You never really know a person until you meet them face to face, and you see what they say and what their actions are,” said Brunson. “And being the teammate that he is and seeing his sacrifices and seeing what he’s done his entire career puts him in a position to become a hall of famer. And honestly, I wouldn’t trade that for the world. And the things that he’s done have been extraordinary, and I’m not really sure how he’s going to respond to me saying all these nice things about him, but he’s one hell of a basketball player, but he’s honestly a better teammate.”

The vibes couldn’t be better for the Knicks right now. On the verge of their first title in five decades, the team is more locked in than ever, and they won’t let this opportunity slip by. In Brunson’s mind, the score might as well be 0-0 going into tomorrow’s game, and it will take maximum effort to pull out a win.

Fortunately, effort has never been an issue for Jalen, and you can bet he’ll bring the same energy for Game 5 that he had for Game 1 of the series. Whether or not that will be enough to win remains to be seen, but the Knicks are not about to loosen their grip now. With victory within his grasp, Brunson is determined to lead his team to glory, and he will hold nothing back in the journey to get there.