Knicks Torch 76ers in Game 1 Blowout: 5 Key Takeaways From New York’s Statement Win

Game 1 could not have gone better for the home team. The New York Knicks walked into this series and immediately set the tone, dismantling the Philadelphia 76ers in a 137-98 blowout. From the opening minutes, New York turned what was supposed to be a competitive matchup into a one-sided showcase of execution.

Behind a masterful performance from Jalen Brunson and near-perfect offensive rhythm across the roster, the Knicks exposed every defensive crack the Sixers had. Meanwhile, Philadelphia never found its footing, with Joel Embiid and company struggling to generate consistency on either end.

If this game proved anything, it’s that the Knicks are serious about making the NBA Finals. Here are five things we learned from Game 1.

1. Knicks’ Offense Was Flat-Out Unstoppable

The New York Knicks detonated offensively. Shooting a ridiculous 63% from the field (53-84) and 51% from three (19-37), this was a performance that makes defenses question their entire existence.

Every possession felt like a layup line or a wide-open jumper, and the Philadelphia 76ers had no answers. What made it even more demoralizing was the balance.

New York racked up 34 assists on 53 made shots, meaning the ball never stuck. This was unselfish basketball. When a team scores 137 points and leads for 91% of the game, you’re getting dissected.

2. Jalen Brunson Controlled The Game Like A Superstar

Jalen Brunson walked into Game 1 and immediately set the tone with 35 points on 12-18 shooting, adding 8-8 from the free-throw line. That’s elite efficiency paired with control, and never let the game drift out of his hands.

What stood out most wasn’t just the scoring, but how effortless it looked. Brunson wasn’t forcing tough shots; he was getting exactly what he wanted. Whether it was mid-range pull-ups, drives into soft coverage, or catch-and-shoot threes (3-6), he dictated everything.

The Sixers threw different looks at him, and none of it mattered.

3. The Knicks’ Supporting Cast Played Perfect Basketball

This wasn’t a one-man show. Mikal Bridges (17 points, 7-10), OG Anunoby (18 points, 7-8), and Karl-Anthony Towns (17 points, 6 assists) all played near-flawless basketball.

That trio alone shot a combined 21-29 from the field, which is just absurd efficiency in a playoff setting. Then you layer in Josh Hart doing everything (8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals) and the bench chipping in timely production, and it becomes clear why this spiraled.

The Knicks had eight players score at least 5 points, and multiple guys posted double-digit plus/minus numbers above +20. This was a complete team dismantling.

4. 76ers’ Defense Completely Collapsed

There’s no way around it; the Philadelphia 76ers were defensively overwhelmed. Allowing 63% shooting and 58 points in the paint tells you everything.

Rotations were late, closeouts were soft, and communication looked nonexistent. This wasn’t just missed shots – it was missed assignments everywhere. Even worse, turnovers made it snowball.

The Sixers committed 19 turnovers, leading to 25 Knicks points, while only generating 3 fast-break points themselves. That imbalance turned a competitive game into a runaway.

When you can’t defend and you’re giving away possessions, you’re basically handing the game over.

5. Joel Embiid And The Stars Never Found Rhythm

Joel Embiid never looked comfortable, finishing with 14 points on 3-11 shooting, despite getting to the line (8-9 FT). That’s a massive red flag for Philadelphia – if their MVP-caliber centerpiece isn’t controlling the game, everything else becomes harder.

Tyrese Maxey (13 points, 3-9, 4 turnovers) and Paul George (17 points but -26) had moments, but nothing sustained. The starters were all deep in the negatives in plus/minus, and the offense as a whole managed just 15 assists compared to New York’s 34.

Simply put, the Sixers’ stars got outplayed, and in a playoff opener, that’s how you end up down 1-0 in embarrassing fashion.