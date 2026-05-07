Steven Adams Reveals Ingenious Method To Trick Opponents At Free Throw Line

Steven Adams has always been viewed as one of the strongest players in the NBA, but the veteran center recently revealed that his dominance on the glass is not only about brute force. According to Adams, much of rebounding comes down to reading body language, identifying weaknesses, and mentally manipulating opponents before the ball even comes off the rim.

Speaking on the Between Two Beers podcast, Adams broke down the genius-level process he uses while lining up for free throws.

“Sometimes I test their base. I just need to know if I’m not really familiar with the player, or I know the player but they might be recovering from some sort of injury from a long time ago. I’m not going to try to re-injure them, but I’m testing to see if they are basing appropriately.”

“Based on that is what I’ll do in terms of technique. They give me feedback based on this, and they don’t know it. Then I’m like, okay, I touch him, and he overreacts. So it’s like, okay, this is a threatening position for him, so I could bait an overreaction. Or if I hit him and he sinks a bit too much, there’s a weakness there.”

“So instead of, okay, I just need to push down into that leg, and it’s going to collapse because it’s weak. That’s the feedback. I just look at that stuff, especially if I don’t know them. I test it, get my information or data, and then go around with the game. Then they wonder why this stuff happens. They’re like, what the f**k? And I’m like, yeah.”

That level of detail explains why Adams has consistently been one of the best offensive rebounders in basketball despite never being the league’s most explosive athlete. His positioning, timing, strength, and understanding of leverage have turned him into a nightmare matchup around the rim.

Over his NBA career, Adams has averaged 3.7 offensive rebounds per game. His best rebounding seasons came with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017-18 and the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022-23, when he averaged 5.1 offensive rebounds per game.

This season with the Houston Rockets, Adams averaged 4.5 offensive rebounds per game despite limited minutes. He currently ranks 35th all-time in the NBA with 2,910 offensive rebounds, an impressive achievement given the modern era’s faster pace and increased spacing.

Adams’ reputation for physicality has followed him throughout his career. Standing 6-foot-11 and weighing 265 pounds, the New Zealand native has become famous for crushing screens, overpowering defenders, and doing the dirty work few players enjoy.

But his comments show there is far more calculation involved than fans realize. Adams is not randomly throwing his body around. He is studying reactions, identifying weak points, and creating advantageous possession by possession. That basketball IQ often gets overlooked because of his intimidating frame and old-school playing style. Yet coaches and teammates have long praised his understanding of positioning and timing.

The comments also fit perfectly with the legend Adams has built over the years. This is the same player who reportedly still sleeps on a mattress on the floor despite earning more than $180 million during his NBA career. The same player is known for brutal screens, caveman energy, and consuming massive meals daily.

Recently, Adams also opened up about hosting 24 free basketball camps across New Zealand for more than 10,000 children over the past 11 years. While fans know him as one of basketball’s toughest enforcers, stories like these continue to reveal another side of the veteran center.

On the court, though, Adams remains one of the smartest physical players in the game. And after hearing his rebounding secrets, opposing big men probably understand why boxing him out has always felt impossible.