Steven Adams Is Still Sleeping On The Floor In A Sleeping Bag Even After Making $184 Million

For someone who has earned more than $184 million across a 13-year NBA career, Steven Adams lives in a way that feels almost surreal. While most players upgrade their lifestyle with each new contract, Adams is still sleeping on the floor in a sleeping bag, choosing comfort and simplicity over luxury even at the peak of his earning power.

A recent house tour pulled back the curtain on how stripped down his daily life really is. There is no designer furniture or sprawling mansion energy. Adams sleeps on a mattress placed directly on the floor with a sleeping bag, keeps a few guitars nearby, and uses the same speaker he has owned for 13 years. His place looks less like the home of a multimillionaire athlete and more like a temporary setup someone forgot to upgrade.

Adams has explained that this approach is intentional. Speaking on the Cresta Alta podcast with Danilo Gallinari a few months ago, he made it clear that his needs are minimal.

“So that I’m single guy, so I could get away with it like I could live like that because it’s just me now. If I have a girlfriend, obviously, I get the fancy stuff and make sure she’s comfortable, but it’s just me. So I just need a mattress… It’s really comfortable, just mattress me and my dog, I’m fine. I just go to practice come home.”

This is not a new phase. When Adams arrived in Houston in 2024, he shared a photo of what looked like a bare studio apartment. There was a bed and almost nothing else. No couch, no decorations, no extras. It reinforced the idea that his minimalist lifestyle follows him wherever he plays, regardless of city or contract size.

What Adams does invest in is connection. His gaming setup is one of the few constants in his home, hooked up to an Xbox that he uses to play Overwatch with his brother back in New Zealand, who looks after the family farm. That routine matters more to him than expensive upgrades. It keeps him grounded and close to home despite living halfway across the world.

On the court, Adams continues to deliver value without flash for the Houston Rockets. Now in his 13th NBA season, he is averaging 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 50.2% from the field. His role has never been about scoring or attention. It has always been about physicality, screens, rebounding, and doing the work others avoid.

In a league defined by excess, Steven Adams stands out by rejecting it entirely. His sleeping bag on the floor is not a gimmick or a stunt. It is a reflection of who he has always been. Uncomplicated, grounded, and perfectly content with exactly what he needs and nothing more.