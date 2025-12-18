Steven Adams Shares His Unreal Diet Plan: 1 Pound Of Beef, 6 Eggs For Breakfast, 3 Separate Restaurants For Dinner

Steven Adams' strength is no joke. However, after the Rockets' center revealed his unreal diet plan, his power suddenly starts to make more sense.

Siddhant Gupta
3 Min Read
Rockets center Steven Adams talks with media during Houston Rockets media day at Toyota Center
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams is widely regarded as one of the strongest players in the NBA. Standing 6’11” and weighing 265 pounds, Adams is an imposing figure. However, after the New Zealander revealed his unreal diet plan, the source of his raw power began to make sense.

On a recent episode of “The Young Man & The Three” podcast, Steven Adams provided a brief glimpse into his daily food consumption.

“For breakfast, I have a pound of ground beef and six eggs, so it’s all mixed together,” Adams shared.

“After the game, I’ll have two and a half steaks,” Adams continued, while Reed Sheppard highlighted that he would eat with his bare hands.

Having covered two of his meals during the day, Sheppard shared how Adams would close out his day by going to three different restaurants for dinner.

“It’s kind of weird,” Adams justified. “Mentally, I get full of one cuisine, that’s why I try and mix it all up. So if I have steak, I can do that, and then it’ll get to a point, and I’m like, ‘Alright.’ But then if I go and have Vietnamese, I can crush that, too. So then I start back up.”

Steven Adams’ enormous food intake aligns with his displays of raw strength on the basketball court. Given how valuable he has been for the Houston Rockets, it doesn’t seem as if they’d have any issues with it.

 

Steven Adams’ Impact On The Rockets

Since joining the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2024-25 season, Steven Adams has firmly positioned himself as a reliable big man in the rotation. After re-signing with the Rockets this offseason, however, Adams effectively became indispensable.

Early in the 2025-26 season, the Rockets opted to deploy a unique lineup to maximize the length at their disposal.

With the likes of Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson filling out the backcourt, Steven Adams earned minutes in the starting lineup. Although he’s only started in five games, Houston saw significant merit in having him share the floor with Alperen Sengun.

In 19 appearances this season, Adams is averaging 6.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Considering that his role doesn’t require him to be a consistent offensive threat, the big man asserts himself with his rebounding ability and screen-setting.

Having Steven Adams healthy this season has been a major boost for the Houston Rockets, who are currently placed fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 16-7 record. With frontcourt depth becoming relevant again in the modern NBA, the Rockets will hope to see Adams remain healthy.

Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
