Steven Adams Says ‘Strongest Man’ Reputation Backfired On Him

Steven Adams has built a reputation as arguably the strongest player in the NBA, but according to the veteran center, that label has worked against him more than it has helped.

Speaking on the Between Two Beers podcast, Adams pushed back on the long-standing narrative that he is the league’s strongest player.

“I don’t think I am. I don’t even know who’s voting, to be honest. I don’t know where this came from. I think it started with Jimmy Butler. I screened him like once, and I don’t know, I think he tried to run through the screen. But I’m a bigger dude, and I hold my screens.”

“A lot of bigs usually touch and go, but I’m like, I’ll make sure that I crack this dude. I think it was from there, and then he was just like, bro, the strongest, and from there it just started this trend, which didn’t help me. I don’t think, because then the referees believe this too. So then I get cracked a lot, and they’re just like, oh, you’re strong, bro, you can get through it. And I’m just like, bro, call the foul, dude, come on, please.”

That perspective highlights a unique issue. Reputation influences officiating. Players known for physicality often receive less protection, and Adams believes he has fallen into that category. His style of play does not help either. Unlike many modern big men who rely on finesse, Adams embraces contact. He sets hard screens, battles in the paint, and leans into the physical side of the game.

At 6 feet 11 inches tall and 265 pounds, Adams has the frame to dominate physically. Since entering the league in 2013, the New Zealand native has been known for his presence inside, setting punishing screens and controlling the boards. Teammates and opponents alike have shared stories about his strength, often describing it as overwhelming.

That reputation extends beyond games. Fred VanVleet once described him as a ‘caveman of the modern NBA,’ while others have shared stories that add to his larger-than-life image. From walking around facilities barefoot to carrying raw steaks as snacks, Adams has become one of the most unique personalities in the league. His reported diet, which includes heavy protein intake like beef and eggs, only adds to the myth around his physicality.

Even former teammates have been stunned by his strength. Stories of Adams casually overpowering players or dominating physical battles have become common. Moments like effortlessly moving opponents or controlling rebounds in traffic reinforce why the ‘strongest man’ label gained traction in the first place.

Off the court, Adams has also maintained a simple lifestyle despite earning over $180 million in his career, at one point still choosing to sleep on the floor in a sleeping bag. That grounded approach contrasts with the image of him as an unstoppable physical force on the court.

On the court, injuries have slowed him in recent years. After missing the entire 2023–24 season, Adams returned to play 58 games last season and 32 games this season with the Houston Rockets. He averaged 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds, showing he still provides value as a physical presence despite reduced availability.

Still, Adams’ comments reveal a downside to that perception. What started as a compliment has turned into a disadvantage. In a league where foul calls can shape outcomes, being viewed as too strong has cost him opportunities.

For Adams, the message is simple. Strength should not mean silence from the whistle.