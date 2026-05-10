Luka Doncic Wildly Trolls Jarred Vanderbilt Over Dislocated Finger

Luka Doncic couldn't help himself as he ruthlessly trolled Jarred Vanderbilt.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs the stanchion after a foul during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic remains on the sidelines with a hamstring strain, but that isn’t stopping him from trolling his teammates. With Jarred Vanderbilt having dislocated his right pinky finger in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Doncic hilariously spun the ball with it right in front of him.

“You can’t do that,” Doncic appears to say.

This was all in good fun, and Vanderbilt didn’t seem to have taken any offense to it. These two have grown close during their time together on the Lakers. Vanderbilt has trolled Doncic in the past, and this just seems to be the kind of relationship they have.

This trolling incident appears to have occurred before Game 2 in Oklahoma. Both Doncic and Vanderbilt had been ruled out for the clash due to their injuries, and the Lakers sure could have used them that night. They lost Game 2 125-107 to go down 2-0 in the series.

With how gruesome that dislocation looked, you wondered if Vanderbilt would play again in this series, but he was surprisingly available for Game 3. Lakers head coach JJ Redick opted against playing the 27-year-old, though.

It’s unlikely Vanderbilt’s presence would have made much difference, as the Thunder blew out the Lakers 131-108 to take a 3-0 lead. They have just been too good.

Redick admitted the Thunder have “kicked our a**” three straight games, but he isn’t throwing in the towel. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, though, and it’s hard to see the Lakers being the first ones to do so.

You might have given them the smallest of chances had Doncic been healthy, but he isn’t. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said the Lakers aren’t expecting the Slovenian to return from injury against the Thunder. It is a real shame how things have panned out.

Doncic suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in the 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2. The average recovery span is about four to six weeks, and the six-time All-Star headed to Europe for specialized treatment in the hopes of expediting his return. Unfortunately, the treatment overseas hasn’t delivered the desired results.

It has been over five weeks now since the injury, and Doncic still doesn’t seem close to returning. To play as well as the 27-year-old did during the regular season, and then have to watch helplessly from the sidelines, has to sting.

Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2025-26. He led the NBA in scoring and was an MVP candidate.

You knew the Lakers weren’t going to go too far in the playoffs without Doncic. They stunningly upset the Houston Rockets in six games in the first round, but taking down the Thunder, the defending champions and the top seed, was going to be too much. Even if Doncic were available, you wouldn’t have backed the Lakers to take down this juggernaut.

Game 4 tips off at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET. It’d be a bit of a surprise if the Lakers don’t get swept.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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