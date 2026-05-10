LeBron James, Marcus Smart Speak On Thunder’s Comparisons To Warriors’ And Bulls’ Dynasty Teams

LeBron James and Marcus Smart chime in on the Thunder's comparisons to the Warriors and Bulls dynasties.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
LeBron James, Marcus Smart Speak On Thunder's Comparisons To Warriors And Bulls Dynasty
Credits: Imagn Images (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren), Getty Images (LeBron James, Marcus Smart)

The defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, are on the verge of completing a second sweep in the 2026 playoffs and have begun being in conversations for being a potential dynasty team as they surge ahead to potentially win back-to-back championships.

They are now up 3-0 in their Western semifinals series against the Los Angeles Lakers following a 131-108 win on the road at the Crypto.com Arena.

Even before this series began, the media had already asked JJ Redick about the Thunder’s inclusion in dynasty teams like the 2017-18 Warriors and the 1995-96 Bulls, and he gave a very numbers-backed answer for why he agrees that they belong in that discussion. But after last night’s loss, the media also asked LeBron James and Marcus Smart about these comparisons.

“They’re pretty damn good from top to bottom. They don’t let their foot off the gas,” said James as he nodded in agreement with JJ Redick’s comments.

The Thunder held James to 19 points, eight assists, and six rebounds today while shooting 7-19 from the floor (36.8 FG%) and 2-6 from beyond the arc (33.3 3P%). Meanwhile, Marcus Smart spoke a bit more in detail about the comparisons with the Warriors’ dynasty, especially.

“Both teams did a good job of getting in paint, controlling the paint, scoring in the paint, and then the 3s start falling after that. With those Warrior teams, everybody thought they shot the ball very well, and that’s what’s killing [it].”

“But give up 60 paint points? That’s it right there. If you’re giving up paint points like that and 3s, then that’s when it starts to get out of hand,” said Smart.

The 32-year-old defensive guard seemed to have no answer for the Thunder’s offense as he was among the team’s top four players with the worst net (+/-) rating last night (-22). He finished the game with 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting 3-7 from the field (42.9 FG%) and 1-2 from behind the three-point line (50.0 3P%).

The Thunder had 64 points in the paint in Game 3 and 51 points from the three-point line [17 threes made]. During the Warriors’ dynasty run, they averaged between 42 and 48 points per game in the paint and about 12 or 13 threes made.

The defending champions’ numbers from Game 3 look a lot more lethal, but on average, their offense produced similar numbers in this postseason (49.6 points in the paint per game, 14.3 threes made) alone.

We will surely revisit this conversation for a concrete answer on whether the Thunder are even a dynasty team if the Thunder manages to go back-to-back seasons as champions. But until then, they do look set to potentially give the Warriors a solid argument in the debate of which team had a better peak in their dynasty.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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