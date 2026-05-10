Cooper Flagg Spotted In Turks And Caicos With Rumored Girlfriend Arianna Roberson

Cooper Flagg and Arianna Roberson spotted at same vacation spot in Turks and Caicos.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg appears to have soft-launched his rumored relationship with Arianna Roberson after the two were spotted vacationing together in Turks and Caicos during the NBA offseason.

Fresh off winning NBA Rookie of the Year with the Dallas Mavericks, Flagg shared photos from Noah’s Ark Beach Club, a floating beach destination in the Caribbean. Not long after, Roberson posted pictures from the exact same location, including matching ocean swings that quickly sent NBA fans into detective mode online.

The internet immediately connected the dots. While neither Flagg nor Roberson directly posted photos together, fans noticed the timing, location, and nearly identical backgrounds. The rumors only intensified because this is not the first time the two have been linked publicly.

Back in April, Roberson was spotted sitting alongside Flagg’s parents during his Rookie of the Year press conference in Dallas. Cameras caught the Duke women’s basketball player seated closely with Flagg’s family while they laughed during questions about his ‘Cooper Swagg’ nickname. Fans instantly began speculating about a relationship.

Now, the Turks and Caicos trip has added even more fuel to those rumors. The connection between the two makes plenty of sense. Both attended Duke University during the 2024-25 season before Flagg entered the NBA Draft as the projected No. 1 overall pick.

Roberson, a 6-foot-4 center for the Duke women’s basketball team, emerged as an important contributor during her redshirt freshman season. She averaged 8.0 points per game while shooting 41% from the field across 33 games for the Blue Devils. Basketball also runs in her family. Her brother, Andre Roberson, spent seven seasons in the NBA and became known as one of the league’s top perimeter defenders during his years with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, Flagg’s rookie NBA season completely lived up to the hype. The 19-year-old averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field in 70 starts. Despite Dallas missing the playoffs, Flagg established himself as the franchise’s centerpiece almost immediately following the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade.

His season included multiple historic accomplishments.

Flagg became the first rookie since Michael Jordan in 1984 to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals during a season. He also exploded for a 51-point game against the Orlando Magic, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a game.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has already called Flagg the future face of the organization. Off the court, Flagg has mostly stayed private about his personal life. That is why fans viewed the press conference moment and now the vacation pictures as a subtle relationship reveal instead of a full public announcement.

For now, neither Flagg nor Roberson has officially confirmed anything publicly.

But after matching vacation posts in Turks and Caicos, sitting with family at award ceremonies, and multiple public appearances together, fans are becoming increasingly convinced that the Mavericks star and the Duke standout are officially a couple.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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