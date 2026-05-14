NBA Trade Idea: Warriors Land Lauri Markkanen And Jalen Suggs In Blockbuster Summer Overhaul

The Golden State Warriors could remake their core rotation if they try to complete this blockbuster three-team trade scenario with the Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic for stars Lauri Markkanen and Jalen Suggs.

This original trade scenario sees Golden State add an All-Star like Markkanen and a defensive presence next to Stephen Curry in the backcourt like Suggs. This would cost most of the Warriors’ remaining first-round picks, but it could also allow them to return to relevance immediately next season without relying on just one star acquisition.

Golden State Warriors Receive: Lauri Markkanen, Jalen Suggs

Utah Jazz Receive: Jimmy Butler, Noah Penda, 2028 First-Round Pick Swap (GSW), 2029 First-Round Pick (GSW), 2031 First-Round Pick (GSW)

Orlando Magic Receive: Will Richard, Svi Mykhailiuk, No. 11 Pick (2026 NBA Draft), 2027 First-Round Pick (GSW)

(All salaries from Spotrac.com)

The Warriors Add Two Stars That Fit Their Needs

The Warriors fell flat in the 2025-26 NBA season after an underwhelming roster was hit with injuries to core stars that made the team’s chances for the NBA Playoffs completely unrealistic. It was another wasted season at the end of the Curry era. The dynasty might be over, but Curry’s production and loyalty to the franchise prove they should do everything they can to invest in his success right now.

Instead of targeting a major addition like LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo with their draft assets, a move to add two high-caliber starters might be better. Markkanen ($46,113,154) averaged 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season in the middle of a strong tanking season, which saw him lose minutes and touches as the season went on. Suggs ($32,400,000) averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals for the Magic as they made a Playoff run, but his offensive deficiencies have made him a poor fit next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Markkanen would be a genuine No. 2 scoring option for Curry to rely on after years of carrying Golden State’s offense single-handedly. He’s a three-level scorer who’s taken strides defensively and would be a great fit in the Warriors’ starting five with Draymond Green filling in any defensive holes. Suggs would be their default point-of-attack defender and would allow Brandin Podziemski to become a sixth man and lead the Warriors’ dismal bench unit.

These additions, and a potential Kristaps Porzingis re-signing in the summer, make the Warriors incredibly dangerous for next season. While it means they part with their next five years of draft assets to satisfy the Jazz and the Magic, it might be their best way to immediately return to contention in a packed Western Conference.

The Jazz Make Room For A New Franchise Cornerstone

The Jazz received the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which makes it likely that they select either Darryn Peterson or AJ Dybantsa as the new face of the franchise, depending on who’s available. Given the Jazz have a clear interest in adding Dybantsa, moving off Markkanen for trade assets that could help facilitate a trade for the No. 1 pick. It also opens up the starting small forward position in a frontcourt that also features Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler.

Jimmy Butler ($56,832,773) is on an expiring contract and will likely miss the entire 2026-27 season, so he could just provide long-term salary relief for the Jazz if they move off Markkanen’s long contract. Noah Penda ($2,150,917) is a high-potential multi-positional forward on the Magic’s rotation and could be a nice long-term piece for the Jazz. The primary objective of this trade is to open up a clear offensive role for whoever they select between Peterson and Dybantsa.

If they select Dybantsa, they have a clear future face at small forward. If they’re selecting Peterson, they can promote Ace Bailey to Markkanen’s role and hope to develop a deadly future duo for the franchise.

The Magic Re-Tool After Another First-Round Exit

The Orlando Magic have been eliminated from the first round of the NBA Playoffs for three consecutive seasons. Their biggest problem during this run was Suggs’ lack of offensive production. However, Suggs is still a high-value asset due to his defensive contributions. He is a capable shooter, so when he’s hitting, he’s a fantastic player. However, his inconsistencies hurt the Magic last season, and they have the surging Anthony Black on the bench as a potential long-term replacement.

This deal helps the Magic get off Suggs’ long-term contract with few returning salaries. Will Richard ($2,150,917) is an enticing young player, averaging 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds last season with Golden State. Svi Mykhailiuk ($3,850,000) is a veteran wing option who averaged 9.4 points on 40.8% from three last season with the Jazz. This trade doesn’t improve Orlando’s roster, but it adds future flexibility to a franchise that has already traded most of its future picks. The cost of getting player downgrades is the salary cap relief and first-round compensation they’re receiving.

The Magic will have a chance to re-tool in the summer, and getting off Suggs’ contract will be a huge boost. They have players like Black and Jett Howard waiting for an opportunity to revitalize Orlando’s stagnant offense, which is a chance they can now realize with Suggs out of the roster.

Conclusion

This trade helps all three teams achieve their immediate goals.

The Warriors land two winning players while getting off the max contract that the injured Butler has. They can’t afford to waste another year in Curry’s career by having a player making almost $60 million and not playing. They’ll also face these issues with Moses Moody, who won’t have Butler’s value as a massive expiring contract. Turning that into two major contributors for next season will be a huge win for the Warriors, even if the draft cost might be a little too high.

The Jazz and Magic both move off long-term contracts for veteran players who might be holding their young players back. Markkanen’s departure will inevitably lead to a bigger role for Ace Bailey, regardless of who they draft. Since they’re guaranteed either Peterson or Dybantsa, they’ll have a genuine No. 1 option to build the franchise around coming in as well. The Magic add a useful rotational player with the No. 11 pick, get another draft asset, and have great financial flexibility.