How The Boston Celtics Could Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo In The 2026 Offseason

In a sitdown with Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Celtics a real opening this week, and he did it while explaining what will shape the next phase of his career. Speaking about the kind of environment he values, Giannis said:

“Everything about my decision is based on winning; culture. Like you saw I talked with [Boston] coach Joe Mazzulla. I said, ‘You had so many opportunities to make excuses, but you didn’t.’ [The Celtics started the season slow.] And he said, ‘Oh, they’re good players.’ I said, no. It’s about the mentality that you instilled in your place.”

That praise lands at a time when Giannis and the Bucks are under a cloud. He has been out since March 15 with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise, but Giannis has publicly said he is healthy and wants to play. The NBA is also investigating the disagreement between the player and the team over his status.

So while nothing here is a trade request, the timing matters. Giannis is openly talking about culture, the Celtics are one of the teams he clearly respects, and the Bucks are dealing with a situation that looks more unstable by the day.

The league said the Bucks had scheduled three-on-three scrimmages as part of his return process and that Giannis declined. ESPN also reported in February that both sides were expected to re-examine a possible trade this offseason. If Giannis truly reaches the market, the Celtics will be one of the teams that can at least make a credible call.

The Potential Trade Framework

Boston Celtics Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Neemias Queta, Hugo Gonzalez, Jordan Walsh, 2026 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2030 second-round pick (Hornets), 2031 second-round pick (Rockets)

From a cap standpoint, this is built around one simple idea: the Celtics need enough medium-sized salary to bring back Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $58.5 million number for 2026-27. Derrick White at $30.3 million and Sam Hauser at $10.8 million do most of that work, while Neemias Queta, Hugo Gonzalez, and Jordan Walsh fill in the rest. Altogether, that outgoing group adds up to about $49.2 million, which gives the Celtics a realistic matching base for a Giannis deal.

The bigger reason this framework is viable is where the Celtics project financially entering that offseason. Spotrac currently has them at $182.3 million in active salary for 2026-27, which is about $26.7 million below the first apron and $39.7 million below the second apron. That means they are not entering the summer as a locked second-apron team with the harshest trade limitations. In this setup, the Celtics can aggregate contracts and send out enough money to structure a star trade without needing Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum in the package.

For the Bucks, the financial logic is clear. Giannis is set to count $58.5 million against the cap in 2026-27, while the five incoming Celtics contracts would bring back roughly $49.2 million. That is a difference of about $9.3 million in immediate salary relief, while also giving them two first-round level assets and two additional seconds. So this is not just a talent-for-talent concept. It is also a structure that lets the Bucks move a supermax contract into several movable contracts and future draft value if they decide a reset is the right path.

Why The Celtics Bet It All On A Big Three

The Celtics would do this because Giannis is still one of the few players in basketball who changes the shape of a title race by himself. The Celtics are already 53-25 and second in the East. The Celtics also own a 120.4 offensive rating and a 112.6 defensive rating, so this is not a team trying to save a broken season. This is a team trying to turn a very good core into the best one in the league. Giannis gives them the one thing they still do not fully own: relentless rim force. The Celtics score, shoot, and move the ball, but still live heavily on perimeter volume, with 41.8 threes attempted per game. Giannis would give that offense a far more violent downhill element in the half-court and in transition.

That fit is easy to see. Giannis is averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field. Jaylen Brown has carried a huge load this season at 28.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Jayson Tatum is back from the Achilles tear and has averaged 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in his first 13 games back. Put Giannis next to those two, and the Celtics get bigger, faster, and harder to switch. The Celtics could run Giannis as a screener, a grab-and-go creator, a short-roll passer, or simply the best open-floor attacker in the sport. Mazzulla’s offense is built on early decisions and quick advantage creation. Giannis would fit that cleanly.

The hard part is Derrick White. White is not just salary ballast. He has given the Celtics 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 74 games. He is one of the best two-way guards in the league and probably the exact kind of player every contender wishes it had as a third or fourth-best piece. Losing him would hurt. Losing Hauser, too, if the Celtics need him to fix the salary math, would hurt more. But that is still the kind of pain a front office has to accept when a Giannis-level talent is available. White is excellent. Giannis is a franchise-shifting superstar. Those are not the same trade tier.

The Celtics would also be betting on a clean two-to-three-year championship window, not just one shot. Giannis is under contract for $58.5 million in 2026-27, with a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. That matters. If the Celtics were considering a one-year rental, the sacrifice would be harder to justify. Here, the landscape is different. A Giannis, Tatum, and Brown trio would give them a top-end ceiling almost nobody could match, especially if the rest of the roster still includes some combination of Payton Pritchard, Garza, Baylor Scheierman, and minimum-depth shooting around them.

The bigger point is simple. The Celtics should not get sentimental here. They are good enough to stay patient. They are also close enough to the top that one huge swing is justified. When a player of this caliber openly talks about culture and winning the way Giannis just did, this team has every reason to test whether that admiration can turn into an actual move.

Why The Bucks Let Giannis Go In This Deal

The Bucks will only even consider this if they decide the relationship has gone too far in the wrong direction to repair. That part no longer feels impossible. The NBA investigation is still active. Giannis and the team have publicly contradicted each other on his availability. Shams Charania reported today that Giannis told the team back in July about his desire to only play on the Knicks outside of Milwaukee, and the Bucks seriously considered a Heat offer at the deadline.

On top of that, the Bucks are 31-47 and out of the playoff picture. If the partnership is heading toward a split anyway, then the question changes from whether to move Giannis to what kind of package gives the Bucks the best reset.

Derrick White is the best reason this package would get real attention. He is older than the typical rebuilding centerpiece, but he is good enough to matter immediately and stable enough to hold value. White’s contract runs at $30.3 million in 2026-27, which is a real number but not a toxic one.

More importantly, his production is real, his role scales easily, and he defends at a high level. If the Bucks want a total tank, White is not the perfect return. But the Bucks can’t start to lose in the upcoming seasons, as their picks are tied to the Blazers and Pelicans, so White is one of the better non-star players they could realistically get in a Giannis deal to stay afloat while retooling for the future.

Queta and Walsh make the package more respectable than it looks at first glance. Neemias Queta has broken out with 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 64.8% from the field. Jordan Walsh has given the Celtics 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.1% from three in a low-usage role. Hugo Gonzalez is still mostly a projection play, but he is 20 years old and already a potential All-Defensive player. None of those three is a blue-chip asset. Together, they are at least plausible rotation pieces, and that matters when a team is trying to replace not just talent, but minutes, size, and cheap depth.

The picks are where the debate gets tougher. A 2026 first and a 2031 first are real. The 2031 one is the meaningful upside swing because so much can change by then. The two extra seconds are just sweeteners, even if the Bucks are gaining some great young players. That is why this feels more like a solid starting offer than an overwhelming one. Still, if the Bucks prioritize a proven starting guard, some young depth, and a clean pile of future value over waiting for a perfect star-for-star package that may never come, there is logic here.

There is also a practical argument for the Bucks. Giannis is still great, but this is not 2021 anymore. He has played only 36 games this season. The team is under league scrutiny. The standings are ugly. At some point, holding onto the biggest name in franchise history stops being a competitive plan and starts being an emotional one. If the Bucks reach that point, getting a real starting player back instead of only mystery-box picks could appeal to them.

Who Says No To This?

The Bucks probably hesitate first, but this is still a serious offer.

The Celtics are not throwing together a fake superstar package here. The money works, Derrick White gives the Bucks an immediate high-level starter, Sam Hauser is a useful rotation wing on a tradable contract, and the draft capital gives the Bucks real future value. For a team that may need to balance competitiveness, flexibility, and a possible long-term reset, that is a legitimate starting point.

What makes this difficult is simple: Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the few players in the league who can command a massive market the moment he becomes available. That does not mean this offer is weak. It means the standard is extremely high. White is one of the best two-way guards in basketball, Hauser fits almost any roster, and Neemias Queta, Hugo Gonzalez, and Jordan Walsh give the Bucks some size, youth, and low-cost depth. Add in one or two extra first-round picks, and there is enough here for the Bucks to seriously think about it.

The Celtics would say yes very quickly because the upside is obvious. Giannis, next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, would give them one of the best top-three cores in the league. The Bucks, though, would still have to ask whether this is the best package they can get or simply one of several strong options.

That is why the clean answer is this: the Celtics have a real Giannis offer, and the Bucks would have a real decision to make.