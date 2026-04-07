Doc Rivers Benched Kyle Kuzma For Speaking Up In Film Session, Told Bucks Players ‘To Look Up His Resume’

Doc Rivers’ approach questioned after Kuzma benching and locker room tension.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Nov 7, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Doc Rivers has found himself at the center of another storm, this time involving a tense locker room moment with Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the situation unfolded after a film session that quickly turned confrontational.

Following a blowout loss, Rivers called a team meeting and set the tone early. He reportedly told players to ‘look up his resume,’ reminding them of his past success and demanding accountability. The message was direct. Either players bought in or they risked losing minutes.

The tension escalated when film clips of Kuzma’s mistakes were shown in front of the group. That alone raised eyebrows, but what followed made it worse. Kuzma later tried to calm teammates, specifically younger guards, urging them not to take the coaches’ criticism personally and to stay confident. That message did not sit well with the coaching staff. Within 24 hours, Kuzma was benched as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the next game.

That decision marked the first DNP of Kuzma’s career, and it highlighted a growing disconnect inside the locker room. Reports suggest this was not an isolated moment but part of a broader pattern where players and coaching staff were not aligned.

Rivers’ approach, built on authority and accountability, has worked in the past. He won a championship in 2008 and built a reputation as a strong voice in the locker room. But the numbers from his playoff history continue to follow him. His teams have blown three 3 -1 leads, five 3-2 leads, and even a 2-0 lead. They have gone 16-34 in closeout games and have had five multiple Game 7s at home. That record creates skepticism when he leans heavily on his resume.

Even with Milwaukee, the results have not backed the message. Rivers holds a 97-101 record with the Bucks, a mark that reflects inconsistency rather than control. When a coach demands respect based on past success, current results matter even more.

Now the situation stretches beyond the locker room. Giannis Antetokounmpo is not the only Bucks cornerstone facing an uncertain future. Rivers himself, who replaced Adrian Griffin in January 2024 is under real pressure. Despite having another year left on his deal, ownership led by Jimmy Haslam and Wes Edens is expected to decide his job status within the next week.

This situation now raises a bigger question. Is Rivers’ old-school style still effective in today’s NBA, or is it creating more friction than solutions?

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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