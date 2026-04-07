Doc Rivers Benched Kyle Kuzma For Speaking Up In Film Session, Told Bucks Players ‘To Look Up His Resume’

Doc Rivers has found himself at the center of another storm, this time involving a tense locker room moment with Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the situation unfolded after a film session that quickly turned confrontational.

Following a blowout loss, Rivers called a team meeting and set the tone early. He reportedly told players to ‘look up his resume,’ reminding them of his past success and demanding accountability. The message was direct. Either players bought in or they risked losing minutes.

The tension escalated when film clips of Kuzma’s mistakes were shown in front of the group. That alone raised eyebrows, but what followed made it worse. Kuzma later tried to calm teammates, specifically younger guards, urging them not to take the coaches’ criticism personally and to stay confident. That message did not sit well with the coaching staff. Within 24 hours, Kuzma was benched as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the next game.

That decision marked the first DNP of Kuzma’s career, and it highlighted a growing disconnect inside the locker room. Reports suggest this was not an isolated moment but part of a broader pattern where players and coaching staff were not aligned.

Rivers’ approach, built on authority and accountability, has worked in the past. He won a championship in 2008 and built a reputation as a strong voice in the locker room. But the numbers from his playoff history continue to follow him. His teams have blown three 3 -1 leads, five 3-2 leads, and even a 2-0 lead. They have gone 16-34 in closeout games and have had five multiple Game 7s at home. That record creates skepticism when he leans heavily on his resume.

Even with Milwaukee, the results have not backed the message. Rivers holds a 97-101 record with the Bucks, a mark that reflects inconsistency rather than control. When a coach demands respect based on past success, current results matter even more.

Now the situation stretches beyond the locker room. Giannis Antetokounmpo is not the only Bucks cornerstone facing an uncertain future. Rivers himself, who replaced Adrian Griffin in January 2024 is under real pressure. Despite having another year left on his deal, ownership led by Jimmy Haslam and Wes Edens is expected to decide his job status within the next week.

This situation now raises a bigger question. Is Rivers’ old-school style still effective in today’s NBA, or is it creating more friction than solutions?