5 Things We Learned After Kennard Bails Lakers Out In Epic Win Against Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have their best stuff, and for most of the night, it showed. Shots weren’t falling consistently, the offense lacked rhythm, and the Orlando Magic controlled long stretches with their physicality and execution.

The Lakers were just a step off, searching for something to tilt things back in their favor. Then came the moment.

With the game hanging in the balance, Luke Kennard delivered when it mattered most, knocking down a clutch shot to steal a win that easily could have gone the other way. After an epic 105-104 win, let’s dive into the five things we learned.

1. Luke Kennard Delivers When It Counts

This game wasn’t trending toward a feel-good Lakers win. The offense stalled, the shooting dipped, and for long stretches, it looked like one of those nights where things just slip away. Then Kennard stepped in and flipped the script.

His 13 points don’t jump off the page at first glance, but the timing of them absolutely does, especially the late shot-making that rescued a possession that had nowhere to go.

What stood out was how calm he looked in a chaotic moment. That’s what elite role players do on good teams. They don’t need volume, they need moments. Kennard gave the Lakers one they probably didn’t deserve, and that’s often the difference in tight games this late in the season.

2. Luka Doncic Carries The Offense Again

This was not an efficient masterpiece, but it was necessary. Luka Doncic put up 33 points on 30 shots, and while the percentages weren’t pretty, the context matters. There were too many possessions where the offense broke down, and the ball ended up in his hands with the clock bleeding out.

He embraced that responsibility anyway. The eight assists show he wasn’t just hunting shots; he was trying to create structure where there wasn’t much. It’s not sustainable to rely on that every night, but when the system isn’t humming, having someone who can manufacture offense out of nothing becomes invaluable.

3. Austin Reaves Is Equally Important

Austin Reaves doesn’t always dominate the spotlight, but games like this highlight why he’s so important. His 26 points came within the flow, not forced, and he mixed scoring with playmaking in a way that kept the offense from completely stalling.

There’s a composure to his game that shows up in messy matchups like this. Reaves was just as important as Doncic when it came to putting pressure on defense, so he deserves a ton of credit.

4. Paolo Banchero Struggles, And Orlando Felt It

Paolo Banchero had one of those nights where nothing quite clicks. He finished with 16 points on 4-14 shooting, and while he still impacted the game with playmaking and free throws, the scoring inefficiency limited Orlando’s ceiling.

You could see it in how the Magic operated offensively. There were possessions where they needed a clean bucket to stop a run, and instead, they settled or forced something. Against a team like the Lakers, even an imperfect version, those missed opportunities tend to come back late.

5. Lakers Win Without Having Their Best Game

This wasn’t sharp basketball. The Lakers shot just 25.0% from three, missed free throws, and had stretches where the offense looked disjointed. On most nights, that combination leads to a loss.

But they compensated in other areas; turning defense into offense, winning the possession battle, and dominating inside with 52 points in the paint. More importantly, they didn’t panic when the game got tight. That ability to win ugly, especially against a disciplined team like the Orlando Magic, says a lot about where they are mentally right now.

And sometimes, those are the wins that matter most.