Lakers Player Ratings: Luke Kennard Saves The Day With Game-Winning Three vs. Magic

Even as winners of eight straight, the Lakers came into tonight’s game against the Magic prepared for a challenge. By the time the final buzzer sounded, they had secured their ninth straight victory (105-104), thanks to a miraculous game-winner from Luke Kennard.

LUKE KENNARD GAME WINNER 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XjCgDuFIQv — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 22, 2026

With a 37-point first quarter, the Lakers looked strong to open the game, setting a tone early that stuck for the rest of the night. It was in that second frame where things started to go wrong for the Lakers. Repeated mistakes, miscommunication, and missed shots offensively allowed the Magic to flip the script, giving them a 3-point lead at halftime.

The game was close for the entire second half, and it was anyone’s to win down to the final seconds. Ultimately, despite seven Magic players hitting double figures, it wasn’t enough to overcome a Lakers team that is just superior in almost every way.

Austin Reaves: A+

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 10-20 FG, 2-8 3PT, 4-4 FT, 40 MIN

Austin Reaves wasn’t the team’s leading point-getter, but he was scoring with purpose and efficiency, which was more than enough to make a difference. In a team-high 40 minutes, he was making one crucial play after another, keeping the offense humming with timely passes and elite shot-making.

For Reaves, it’s not just the confidence and execution that stood out today. He was operating entirely within the flow of the game, never forcing the issue and playing smart basketball overall. In the end, his consistent scoring allowed the Lakers to play more freely, opening up Luka Doncic and teammates for better opportunities.

Luka Doncic: A

Game Stats: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 4 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 12-30 FG, 3-13 3PT, 6-9 FT, 38 MIN

Luka Doncic cooled off from an incredible 60-point scoring night on Tuesday, but he was still just as effective today in another Lakers win. With 33 points, five rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and one block on 40.0% shooting and 23.1% shooting from three, Doncic led all scorers in the game, and he led his team in plus/minus at +10 in 38 minutes.

The reason why he doesn’t get the maximum grade is twofold: first, he lost his cool down the stretch, leading to a technical foul that will result in his suspension on Monday. Secondly, he also totaled a team-high four turnovers tonight, leading to easy shot opportunities for Orlando. You can’t expect Luka to be perfect, but he has to clean up those mistakes for the Lakers to make a successful playoff run.

Luke Kennard: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-7 FG, 3-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 20 MIN

Luke Kennard is the newest Laker on the team, but he’s been among the most important since his arrival. His skills as a shooter and ball-handler were desperately needed, and he showed his worth again in this game with a standout performance off the bench. In 20 minutes, he put up 13 points, three rebounds, zero assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 71.4% shooting and 75.0% shooting from three.

The reason why Kennard gets a B here is for his final, game-winning play. With the Lakers facing a loss, Kennard rose up to knock down a three-pointer in the final seconds, closing the game and securing the win without any added drama. That sequence is exactly why the Lakers signed him in the first place, and it’s encouraging that he’s fit so well on this team.

Deandre Ayton: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TOV, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 3-6 FT, 28 MIN

No matter how you feel about Deandre Ayton, his play is one of the most important aspects of the Lakers’ success. With Maxi Kleber sidelined, the Lakers need to lean on Ayton now more than ever, and he came through today with nine points, 12 rebounds, one assist, zero steals, zero blocks, and two turnovers on 75.0% shooting.

Ayton’s scoring was nice, but where he made the biggest difference was on the boards. His 12 rebounds were a game-high, enough to give the Lakers a slight advantage on the glass (43-42). On the other end, his efforts in the paint helped contain the Magic to just 43.4% shooting from the field.

LeBron James: C+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 34 MIN

LeBron James continues to play an important role on the Lakers, and he’s been setting the tone for everyone with his work ethic and focus both on and off the court. In this game, however, points were hard to come by, and his final stat line shows that with just 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and zero blocks on just 38.5% shoting and 0-2 shooting from three.

With only two free throws in 34 minutes, LeBron was uncharacteristically quiet in this one, as he seemingly deferred to his younger co-stars (Reaves and Doncic). The result was an unimpressive showing for LeBron that slowed the Lakers’ offense and gave the Magic a window to seize control.

Jaxson Hayes: C

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3 BLK, 0 TOV, 3-3 FG, 0-0 3PT, 2-6 FT, 18 MIN

Jaxson Hayes did his job today, but didn’t have much of an impact either way. With eight points, seven rebounds, and zero assists on 3-3 shooting, Hayes’ performance didn’t really stand out, and he was often invisible on the floor. Still, he made key contributions off the bench that kept the game close and made easy shots under the rim to help ensure the Lakers didn’t fall too far behind.

The best part of Hayes’ performance today was on the defensive end. His length and size bothered the Magic, resulting in three blocked shots that set the tone for the rest of the frontcourt. Overall, it was an acceptable performance for a second-unit center like Hayes, who plays a minimal role in the offense.

Marcus Smart: C-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TOV, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 30 MIN

Marcus Smart has earned the trust of JJ Redick this season, and it’s not hard to understand why. Besides his defense and selfless habits, he plays with a certain passion and energy that is contagious for the team. That’s why Marcus’ impact is more than just about the numbers; it’s about the defense, and all of the little game-winning plays that he so frequently makes.

Today, however, his offense was even worse than usual, with just two points on 0-3 shooting. As good as his defense may have been, not making a single shot as a starter is just inexcusable, especially when he had so many chances. If not for his high-motor and veteran leadership, he might have moved further down this list.

Rui Hachimura: D

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 0 TOV, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 15 MIN

Rui Hachimura was a starter at one point, but his role has gradually dipped as the season has progressed. With just two points, one rebound, and one block on 1-2 shooting, Rui was invisible out there tonight, lacking the usual aggression and poise that he carries into games. With limited opportunities, you can’t blame him too harshly for the lack of scoring, but you really expect better from someone who’s been a regular rotation player for years.

The worst part of tonight’s performance for Hachimura is that he failed to make an impact without the ball. At 6’8″ and 230 pounds, he has the size and skills to be useful in all areas of the court, but he lacked the focus and drive to make the most of his minutes tonight. If this trend continues, it could leave the Lakers vulnerable on the wing.

Jake LaRavia: F

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TOV, 0-5 FG, 0-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 26 MIN

We’ve seen Jake LaRavia have some incredible games this season, but this was not one of them. He didn’t have JJ Redick’s confidence today, earning just 13 minutes (team low) overall. As one of the team’s best three-point shooters, he’s usually great at stretching the floor, but he couldn’t give anything as he went scoreless on 0-5 shooting.

With four fouls on the night, he had trouble staying in front of his assignments, leading to limited minutes and restricted aggression as he looked to avoid getting kicked out. In the end, he failed to provide that critical offensive spark, putting more pressure on the starters to lead the offense and carry the team to victory.