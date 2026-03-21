Rockets Shock Heat With Incredible Buzzer-Beater In Important Victory; 5 Key Stats

The Houston Rockets delivered one of their most dramatic wins of the season, and it came with history attached.

On a night where Kevin Durant moved past Michael Jordan for 5th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, the game still found a way to produce an even more unforgettable moment. With the clock winding down and the outcome hanging in the balance, Amen Thompson followed Durant’s miss and tipped it in at the buzzer, sealing a stunning 123-122 victory over the Miami Heat.

It was chaotic, high-level basketball from start to finish, but in the end, Houston walked away with a win that could carry serious weight down the stretch.

1. Kevin Durant Made History

There are nights when chasing history can derail a team’s rhythm. This wasn’t one of them. Durant slipped into the moment naturally, scoring 27 points on an efficient 9-17 shooting while still playing within the flow. The milestone, passing Michael Jordan for 5th all-time, felt like a byproduct of how cleanly he operated, not something he hunted possession after possession.

What stood out more was his composure late. Miami threw different looks at him, tried to speed him up, but Durant never looked rushed. He picked his spots, spaced the floor when needed, and trusted teammates when the defense collapsed.

2. Amen Thompson Did Everything Then Won It

This was one of those stat lines that doesn’t fully capture the impact until you watch it unfold. Thompson finished with 24 points and 18 rebounds, constantly crashing the glass and creating second chances that Houston desperately needed. His motor never dipped, even when possessions broke down.

And then, of course, the final sequence. Missed shot, chaos in the paint, bodies everywhere, and Thompson reacts first. That tip-in was instinct. He read the bounce, beat everyone to the spot, and turned a broken play into the biggest moment of the night.

3. Reed Sheppard Was Key

It’s easy to focus on the scoring or the buzzer-beater, but Reed Sheppard’s fingerprints were all over this win. He had 14 assists, zero turnovers; that’s perfection. He dictated tempo, made quick decisions, and consistently found the right read without overcomplicating anything.

What makes it even more impressive is how calm he stayed in a game that never fully settled. Miami made runs, the crowd energy shifted, but Sheppard never looked rattled. He just kept moving the ball, trusting the offense to generate something good, and more often than not, it did.

4. Bam Adebayo Dominates, But Houston Manages

Bam Adebayo was a force. 32 points, 21 rebounds, those are numbers that typically tilt a game heavily in one direction. He controlled the paint, punished mismatches, and gave Miami a reliable scoring option when their perimeter shots weren’t falling consistently.

But here’s the difference: Houston never let that dominance spiral into a collapse. They didn’t overreact or start doubling recklessly. Instead, they lived with some of those tough finishes and focused on winning the margins elsewhere: second-chance points, spacing, and late-game execution.

5. Houston’s Offense Looked Connected Again

Whether you look at the numbers, 33 assists, 45.7% from the three, 52.3% field goal percentage, or not, the offense’s flow was just as important as the stats. Unlike in other games where they played a lot of one-on-one basketball, there was a lot more ball movement and player cutting. There was a lot of trust in the system, and thankfully, the isolation game did not destroy the offense.

Even during crunch time, it did not devolve into stagnant offense. Houston continued to run actions, continued to make Miami defend multiple options, and that eventually created the confusion that resulted in the game-winner. It wasn’t perfect, but it appeared sustainable, and that is what matters most this late in the season.