Ryan Clark Calls Out James Harden For Being ‘Delusional’ Despite Getting Swept

Former NFL star Ryan Clark completely unloaded on James Harden after the Cleveland Cavaliers were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, Clark brutally questioned Harden’s mentality and accused him of living in ‘delusion’ despite another disastrous playoff collapse.

“The difference between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks was that one superstar lives in delusion and the other lives in reality. James Harden is like a mirage. You think it’s there, but when you need it most, when you’re as thirsty as possible, it’s not. That’s exactly who he’s been in the playoffs.”

“Think about what people said about Jalen Brunson. They said he wasn’t going to be a number one option. He signed the deal a year early and gave up over $100 million because he wanted to be in New York. People said that was stupid. Then he put this team on his back. This team won 11 straight games. Obviously there’s Willis Reed, Walt Frazier, and Patrick Ewing, but Jalen Brunson is on his way to becoming the greatest Knick ever.”

“This is from a dude people constantly doubted. At Villanova Wildcats men’s basketball, he won two championships. Then he became the number two option in Dallas. Now he’s become the number one option in New York after people said he couldn’t do it. He had that Kobe Bryant mentality after the game. Job’s not done. I’m not celebrating. This ain’t it. We can get more.”

“Meanwhile, the city is ready to praise this team, and you hear James Harden saying, we are the better team, even after getting blown out and barely competing. The other superstar on your team is trying to light a fire under everybody, and you do nothing. You were being carried. You got traded from Houston to Los Angeles to Brooklyn to the Clippers and now the Cavaliers. Everybody keeps expecting James Harden to be something he’s not. He’s fun to watch. He fills up the stat sheet during the regular season.”

“But he’s going to let you down when you need him most. Jalen Brunson showed what a true star is. There were fourth quarters during this run where he barely scored because he was sitting on the bench watching the second unit close games out since they were winning comfortably.”

Honestly, the contrast between both stars during the series was massive. Brunson dominated Cleveland throughout the sweep, averaging 25.5 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.7% from the field. Throughout the playoffs overall, Brunson has elevated himself into full superstar territory with 26.9 points and 6.6 assists per game while leading New York on a historic run.

The Knicks have now won 11 straight playoff games and completely steamrolled through the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Harden completely disappeared. The former MVP averaged just 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the series while shooting an ugly 38.9% from the field and just 17.9% from three-point range. He failed to score 20 points in a single game during the series and also averaged 4.3 turnovers per contest.

The second halves were even worse.

Harden averaged just 4.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists after halftime while shooting 25.0% from the field and 7.1% from three during the second halves of the series. Multiple stretches saw him standing around offensively while the Knicks completely took over games.

And honestly, this isn’t exactly a new conversation around Harden. Throughout his career, he’s consistently put together incredible regular seasons only to struggle once the playoffs reach the biggest moments.

Whether it was Houston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, or now Cleveland, the same criticism keeps following him: the scoring drops, the aggression disappears, and the turnovers pile up when defenses tighten up in postseason basketball. For a player with his talent and résumé, fans and analysts have always expected more when the pressure is highest.

That criticism is only growing louder because of what Brunson has become.

For years, analysts questioned whether Brunson was truly capable of leading a championship contender. Personalities like Stephen A. Smith and Becky Hammon openly questioned whether he was a legitimate franchise centerpiece.

Instead, Brunson has silenced nearly everyone.

In his first season with New York, he led the Knicks to the second round. Last season, he pushed them into the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, he has them in the NBA Finals while playing arguably the best basketball of his career.

Clark even suggested Brunson is building a path toward becoming the greatest Knick ever. That might sound extreme.

But right now, with the Knicks destroying everyone in front of them and Harden collapsing again under playoff pressure, a lot more people are starting to believe it.