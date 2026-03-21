Luka Doncic Will Be Suspended For One Game After Picking Up 16th Technical Foul

Luka Doncic has been on a heater over the last few weeks, but a costly mistake today will cost him in Monday’s showdown against the Detroit Pistons.

Doncic, who has been sitting on 15 technical fouls, just got called for his 16th in the third quarter against the Magic. Unless the call is rescinded, it means that Doncic will be automatically suspended for the Lakers’ next game against the Pistons.

Luka Dončić has been called for a technical foul, his 16th of the season. He faces a one-game suspension next game vs the Pistons.

pic.twitter.com/FyXjaOKAVX — Zero Gravity (@zgsportsmedia) March 22, 2026

Emotions were running high in the game, and it was physical from the opening tip with plenty of aggression on both sides. While Doncic has been showing signs of maturity lately, he doesn’t take it well when his shot isn’t falling, and you could feel his frustration building today as the misses kept piling up en route to his final statline of 33 points, five rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and one block on just 40.04% shooting and 23.1% shooting from three.

By the second half, Luka Doncic was teetering on the edge of a major crash out, and Jarred Vanderbilt was seen trying to de-escalate tensions at least once. In this case, however, the tech came regardless, as Doncic was caught jawing with Goga Bitadze. We don’t know what was said, but the officials clearly felt that some kind of line was crossed. If the NBA disagrees, they could rescind the call after further review.

Either way, Doncic wouldn’t be in this position if he knew how to control his emotions better. He loses his cool when frustration sets in, leading the Lakers to assign people like Jarred Vanderbilt to help keep him in check during games. That strategy clearly didn’t work tonight, and it could cost them a win during a critical stretch.

With Austin Reaves and LeBron James, the Lakers can still secure victory against the Pistons, but the odds will not be in their favor without No. 77. The 27-year-old guard has been climbing the MVP ladder this season, leading the Lakers to an impressive 9-game win streak this month. Overall, he’s averaging 33.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 47.7% shooting and 37.0% shooting from three.

Still, Luka’s constant complaining to the refs has been a common gripe among critics and fans alike, and everyone is aware of how much it hurts his team on the court. Throughout the season, he’s been punished several times for his interactions with the officials, including when he got fined $50K for making a “money” gesture toward the refs.

This season, both JJ Redick and Doncic himself have expressed a desire for him to change his ways, but it’s still a work in progress. The key to solving this problem is not avoiding the anger, but redirecting it toward the right source. If Luka simply lets his game do the talking, it will go a long way toward preventing further technicals.

For now, after a win over the Magic, the focus shifts to the Pistons matchup. Without Doncic, it’s going to be tough for the Lake Show, but they have more than enough talent to survive his absence. The important thing for Luka is that he keeps his cool in the playoffs, so he can be fully available for his teammates.