Stephen A. Smith Declares Luka Doncic A Top Candidate For League MVP: Is He Right?

The 2026 NBA MVP race is still too close to call, but Lakers star Luka Doncic has certainly done enough to insert himself into the conversation.

Following yesterday’s 60-point outburst against the Heat, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith gave Doncic the ultimate praise, declaring him a prime candidate for MVP. In fact, Smith admitted to feeling “ashamed” that he didn’t already have Luka in consideration.

“I’m ashamed I haven’t brought up Luka for league MVP considerations sooner than this morning. That ends now,” said Smith. “That gets corrected now. Luka Doncic has been sensational, and the Lakers have been incredibly impressive. On their eight-game winning streak, he’s scored over 30 in each one of those games. He’s scored 100 over the last two games. I’m looking at the breakdown, and he shot 43% in the first quarter, 57% in the second quarter, 60% in the third quarter, and, of his 20 points, it was on 83% shooting in the fourth quarter. The brother is just doing his thing.”

Doncic has yet to win the MVP, and the closest he ever came was in 2024, when he finished third with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.7% shooting and 37.0% shooting from three for the Mavericks.

This season, even when the Lakers were playing well to start the season, Luka wasn’t leading the race. Early on, it was a two-person debate between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, who have both been carrying their teams to prosperity in the West.

For Shai, his team’s success has been hard to ignore. With the Thunder holding the NBA’s best record (55-15), you have to give him credit for his leadership and focus as a defending champion. In 58 games this season, he’s averaging 31.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 55.1% shooting and 38.9% shooting from three.

While the Nuggets aren’t doing quite as well in the standings (sixth at 42-28), Nikola Jokic’s individual greatness demands he get some consideration. He is on track to just barely make the 65-game minimum, meaning he’ll be a top MVP candidate with averages of 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on on 57.3% shooting and 38.8% shooting from three.

So, where exactly does Luka fit into the picture? Despite being third on most MVP power rankings, the numbers suggest he should be topping the polls. With averages of 33.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 47.7% shooting and 37.0% shooting from three, he’s leading the league in scoring while carrying the Lakers to a top-three seed in the West.

On the defensive end, Doncic still leaves much to be desired, but he’s showing key improvements that have made a massive difference. Now, with both he and the Lakers enjoying their best stretch of the year, not even his staunchest critics can dismiss his MVP case. At 27 years old, this is the best Luka has ever been, and it has put the entire NBA on notice.

Ultimately, while it’s still too close to say for certain who will win the MVP this year, it won’t be long before we find out. With only a few weeks left in the season, Luka has one last chance to prove his worth and show the world that he’s the best in the league right now. For Luka, however, the focus is entirely on what happens between April and June, with a legendary Larry O’Brien trophy on the line.