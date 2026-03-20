Lakers Player Ratings: Doncic Drops 60, LeBron Posts Triple-Double In 8th Straight Win

Yes, the Lakers won their 8th straight game, but it was also a full-on offensive showcase powered by two all-time talents operating at completely different speeds. Luka Doncic delivered one of those nights that makes you stop what you’re doing and just watch, pouring in 60 huge points against the Heat.

Meanwhile, LeBron James turned back the clock with a triple-double that felt almost casual given the magnitude. The Lakers didn’t play perfect basketball, far from it, but when your two engines are humming like that, flaws get covered up quickly.

Get ready, because there will be some insane stats coming with the following Lakers player ratings.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 60 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 5 STL, 2 TOV, 18-30 FG, 9-17 3PT, 15-19 FT, 38 MIN

This was one of those performances where the defense knows exactly what’s coming, and still can’t stop it. Doncic controlled every inch of the floor, mixing step-backs, drives, and foul-baiting like a veteran chess player.

The 60 wasn’t empty calories either: timely buckets, momentum swings, and a constant pressure that wore Miami down. Add five steals, and it becomes a complete takeover. Easily one of the greatest performances of Luka’s career so far.

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 15 REB, 10 AST, 3 TOV, 8-12 FG, 3-5 FT, 38 MIN

There was nothing flashy about this; just pure control. LeBron dictated tempo, cleaned the glass like a center, and picked apart Miami’s defense without forcing the issue. It felt like he knew Doncic had it going and made a conscious decision to lean into playmaking and rebounding. The triple-double almost snuck up on you, which says everything about how effortless he made it look.

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 2-6 FG, 1-4 3PT, 8-9 FT, 28 MIN

Classic Smart game – messy at times, impactful where it matters. He lived at the free throw line, disrupted passing lanes, and added just enough secondary playmaking. The shot wasn’t falling consistently, but he made sure to influence the game anyway.

Austin Reaves: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 TOV, 5-12 FG, 2-7 3PT, 6-10 FT, 40 MIN

Austin Reaves had one of those “almost great” nights. He was aggressive, got to his spots, and contributed across the board, but the efficiency dipped at key moments. Still, his ability to function as a secondary creator next to Luka remains critical.

Rui Hachimura: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 18 MIN

He had low-maintenance, solid minutes. Rui Hachimura was able to sink a three in the open and was able to not force anything. This was exactly what the rotation needed from him.

Jake LaRavia: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 2-3 FG, 1-1 3PT, 18 MIN

He was productive in a quiet manner. He was able to make plays from a work standpoint, like rebound plays and defensive contests. Additionally, he was able to effectively space the rest of the players, even though he had a limited amount of touches.

Jaxson Hayes: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK, 2-6 FG, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

There was plenty of energy, but not all of it was finished. Hayes’ contribution to the game was largely defensive as he made a number of shot contests, but rim opportunities that he missed were the opportunities that would have strengthened the game.

Deandre Ayton: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 1 TOV, 3-5 FG, 29 MIN

A quiet night offensively, and honestly, the Lakers didn’t need more from him. Ayton stayed within himself, finished easy looks, and didn’t disrupt the flow. Still, against a physical frontcourt, you’d like to see more presence on the boards and interior defense.

Luke Kennard: C

Game Stats: 2 REB, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 13 MIN

Minimal impact. Didn’t get enough looks to find rhythm, and defensively wasn’t a difference-maker.