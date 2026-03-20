Warriors Player Ratings: Role Players Flame Out As Play-In Spot Becomes Clear

The Warriors couldn't take advantage of the Pistons, who were without Cade Cunningham, as they fell 115-101 on Friday night.

Eddie Bitar
6 Min Read
Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no real way to sugarcoat this. The Golden State Warriors unraveled. A 115-101 defeat to the Detroit Pistons exposed every crack in this roster, from sloppy ball security to a complete inability to protect the paint.

Detroit hung 74 points in the paint, forced 26 turnovers, and dictated the physicality from the opening tip. Golden State actually shot a respectable percentage and even kept pace from three, but none of it mattered because the little things weren’t there.

At this stage, it’s not about one bad night. It’s about a trend. And right now, that trend screams play-in.

 

Brandin Podziemski: B-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 4-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-6 FT, 30 MIN

One of the few players who showed some composure. Podziemski made good reads, hit timely shots, and competed defensively. He didn’t dominate, but he didn’t hurt them either, and on a night like this, that actually stands out.

 

Gary Payton II: B-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 6-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 25 MIN

Payton brought energy. He was efficient and active, but like most nights with him, the impact only goes so far when the rest of the group isn’t matching that intensity.

 

Gui Santos: C+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 4-10 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT, 30 MIN

There were moments where Santos looked like one of the few guys trying to steady things. He attacked gaps, moved the ball, and got to the line. But the turnovers crept in, and defensively he didn’t swing possessions. Solid effort, just not impactful enough to change the tone.

 

LJ Cryer: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 3-6 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-1 FT, 16 MIN

Simple role, executed well. Came in, spaced the floor, knocked down threes. Probably deserved more run given how stagnant the offense looked at times.

 

Will Richard: C+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 4-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Efficient and decisive. He didn’t hesitate, took the right shots, and converted. Quietly one of the cleaner offensive performances on the roster.

 

Pat Spencer: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 3-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 23 MIN

A bit of everything, but nothing that really popped. Solid effort, limited impact.

 

Omer Yurtseven: C

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 3-7 FG, 2-6 FT, 21 MIN

The rebounding numbers look fine, but the missed free throws and turnovers stood out in a bad way. When you’re trying to stabilize a game, those mistakes hit harder.

 

De’Anthony Melton: C

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 5-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-3 FT, 23 MIN

Empty scoring. The 14 points look fine on paper, but the inefficiency and turnovers wiped out any real value. Melton forced shots, stalled possessions, and never found a rhythm within the offense. It felt rushed from start to finish.

 

Malevy Leons: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 2-3 FG, 1-1 3PT, 11 MIN

Quick stint, decent efficiency, but not enough time or involvement to really matter.

 

Draymond Green: C

Game Stats: 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT, 22 MIN

This game feels like one of those where Draymond tried everything but actually never contributed. There was playmaking in small bursts, but the four turnovers and the fact that he didn’t score really limited what he could do. Defensively, you didn’t get what you were looking for from him, especially given the fact that Detroit was able to get what they wanted in the paint. The control was not there for the energy he was putting into the game.

 

Kristaps Porzingis: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-5 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 11 MIN

This was a non-factor night. Limited minutes, limited touches, and no rhythm whatsoever. Porzingis had a couple of blocks, but offensively, he was out of it. Since the big man left due to a back injury, the Warriors never established him as a presence inside.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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