Celtics Squeeze Out Victory Against Grizzlies After Another Brown Masterpiece; 5 Key Takeaways

The Boston Celtics didn’t make it easy on themselves, but they found a way again. In a tightly contested battle against the Memphis Grizzlies, it was Jaylen Brown who rose above the noise, delivering another MVP performance to drag Boston across the finish line.

Despite inconsistent shooting from key contributors and moments where control slipped away, the Celtics flexed their muscles to grind out the win.

It wasn’t pretty, but it was telling that this is a team that can survive off nights and still stack victories, a trait that becomes invaluable as the postseason approaches.

1. Jaylen Brown Continues His Elite Play

Brown once again proved he’s operating at a different level right now. His 30 points came in a variety of ways; attacking the rim, knocking down midrange shots, and getting to the line where he was perfect (8-8). When Boston’s offense stalled, he was the one creating something out of nothing.

What stood out most was his calmness. He picked his spots, didn’t force bad looks, and made Memphis pay whenever they relaxed. At this stage, Brown is carrying stretches of offense, and nights like this are becoming the expectation from one of the 10 best players in the world right now.

2. Jayson Tatum Struggles, But Boston Finds A Way

Jayson Tatum had one of his tougher outings, finishing just 3-15 from the field and 2-9 from deep. He never really found a rhythm and looked uncomfortable against Memphis’ defensive pressure.

But this is where Boston’s growth shows. In previous versions, a night like this from Tatum might sink them. Now, they can let Brown carry the way as Tatum continues his return to form following a long rehab from his Achilles tear.

Tatum still impacted the game on the glass with nine rebounds, but the bigger takeaway is this: the Celtics no longer need him to be perfect to win.

3. Frontcourt Dominance Decided The Game

The game could have had a different outcome had Boston’s dominance on the boards not been the way it was. They won the rebounding battle 57-35 and 18 offensive rebounds, giving them countless second-chance looks.

The Celtics secured the win with the help of Neemias Queta’s double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds to go along with an impressive physical presence. The Celtics controlled the effort plays.

Neither team put up impressive three-point shooting numbers, but the effort plays created the additional opportunities that led the Celtics to victory.

4. Bench Production Gave Boston The Edge

The Celtics’ second unit stepped up in a big way. Luka Garza delivered 22 points and 8 rebounds on highly efficient shooting, while Payton Pritchard added 19 points and spacing from beyond the arc.

That level of production off the bench gave Boston a scoring cushion when the starters struggled, particularly during Tatum’s cold stretches.

Depth matters late in the season, and Boston showed they have multiple players capable of swinging a game.

5. Memphis Competed But Lacked Firepower

To Memphis’ credit, this was a competitive game throughout. They shot slightly better from the field and moved the ball well, finishing with 24 assists and multiple players in double figures.

In the end, when the game was on the line, Memphis was unable to find that go-to scorer. Possessions continued to get more difficult, and Boston’s defense tightened at the right time.

That’s usually the difference with these types of games. Memphis had the teamwork, but Boston had the best closer.