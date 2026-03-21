Lou Williams Exposes Key Differences Between Lakers And Clippers

The Clippers and Lakers play just 11 miles away from each other, but they really couldn’t be farther apart in terms of identity and culture.

Speaking on the ‘Out the Mud’ podcast, former NBA veteran Lou Williams broke down some of the key differences between the two teams. As one of the few who has played for both the Lakers and the Clippers, he’s uniquely qualified to speak on this subject.

“The Clippers is the hood. Make no mistake about it. The Lakers is Hollywood. We not confused about our identity at all. We embrace it. If you play for the Clippers, you embrace the idea that ‘You’re the little brother, but you’re the gangster though.’”

The Clippers know they can’t compete with the allure and glamour of the Lakers, but they can reach another side of the city by marketing themselves to a different type of fan. During one meeting with team owner Steve Ballmer, Williams discovered his approach and shared how the owner is actively taking steps to build up their base.

“We had a basketball meeting with Steve Ballmer one year, and he had said something to us that resonated so crazy. He said, ‘I can never flip a Lakers fan to a Clippers fan, but we can birth Clippers fans.’ So what he did was, he went out and bought every playground in Los Angeles County,” Williams added. “Go around the city and pull up at any random playground, and there’s a Clippers logo on that backboard.”

The Clippers have always lived in the Lakers’ shadow, and there’s little they can do to change that now. After so many decades of success and glory at the highest levels, the Lakers have reached a point where very few professional teams can match their following.

Ultimately, between their storied history, star-studded signings, and expensive ticket prices, the Lakers are considered the premium basketball experience in Los Angeles: demanding, high-quality action that’s always held to the highest standard.

While the Clippers obviously don’t have the same track record, they offer a much more personal experience for their fans. They are more active in the community, more accessible to everyday families, and are building up a culture that brings out the best in everyone.

The problem is, the Clippers’ locker room hasn’t reflected those values this season. Between Chris Paul’s ugly departure and James Harden’s untimely trade demand, the Clippers have looked disjointed and misaligned all season, leading to their current position at ninth in the West (34-36).

Meanwhile, the Lakers are on track for another 50+ win season, led by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James. Despite overwhelming pressure from critics and naysayers, they’ve found a winning formula that has the vibes in the locker room higher than they’ve ever been.

In the end, there’s no arguing that Los Angeles is Lakers country, but the Clippers are taking the methodical approach to building up their fanbase. With their efforts, over time, they could establish a legion of loyal followers that rivals what even the best that Lakers Nation has to offer.