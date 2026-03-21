Victor Wembanyama Gets Real On Load Management Plans To End The Season

Victor Wembanyama is healthy heading into the 2026 playoffs, and the Spurs want to keep it that way for the last few weeks remaining in the regular season.

In a chat with Maxime Aubin, the French superstar got real on what we can expect regarding his availability in these final 12 games. As much as he wants to play every minute of action, Victor admitted that he’s already scheduled for a few days off with the remaining schedule.

“Personally, I want to play all the games, but some have already been targeted for potentially resting the players,” said Victor.

Victor Webmanyama has been on fire for the Spurs, with averages of 24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game on 50.6% shooting and 35.7% shooting from three. He’s been limited to just 55 games, but he’s been mostly healthy in what has been his best season yet.

While he’s not the type to participate in load management strategies, it seems he’s going to concede the Spurs’ wishes as they ramp up for a competitive playoff run. Sadly, injuries continue to be a theme for the 7’4″ big man, and nothing is off the table when it comes to maintaining his health and physical stability for the future.

Currently, while it’s nothing serious, Victor’s status is listed as questionable for today’s game against the Pacers. They say he’s feeling ankle soreness coming off a win over the Suns, where he finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one block on 50.0% shooting and 28.6% shooting from three. He didn’t show any outward signs of pain, but neither Victor nor the team wants to take any chances with the postseason looming.

Whether he plays or sits out tonight, however, it likely won’t change the Spurs’ plans to balance his workload. With the second seed already clinched, there’s no point in risking Wemby’s health before the playoffs, and that’s why the team is committed to being extra cautious in these final few weeks of the season, even if it costs them some wins in the process.

Ultimately, we don’t know which games (or how many) the Spurs are planning to sit Wembanyama for, but some major matchups are coming up against the Heat, Warriors, and Nuggets. That’s not to mention the potential implications if Victor misses more than two games going forward. Three or more missed games will put him under the 65-game minimum for NBA awards, meaning Victor would be disqualified for MVP, DPOY, and All-NBA recognition.

Needless to say, it’s a big decision for the team, but we already know where the priority lies for everyone in that organization. At this stage, it’s all about winning for the Spurs, and that means preserving the health and durability of their best players.

For Victor, an extended injury history has already given enough reasons for concern, and any more major setbacks could raise major questions about his long-term durability. For now, the Spurs are only focused on maintaining his workload and managing the stress on his body to ensure he’s ready for the most important stretch