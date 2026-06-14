Knicks Player Ratings: Brunson Puts On Finals MVP Performance To Win 2026 NBA Championship

The New York Knicks came back from a 16-point deficit to steal Game 5 and finally win the NBA championship behind Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

Eddie Bitar
6 Min Read
Jan 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates during a timeout called by the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time in 53 years, and they have Jalen Brunson to thank for delivering the performance of a lifetime. With the pressure of a title-clinching game hanging over every possession, Brunson had a masterpiece closeout game.

Every San Antonio Spurs push was answered by the Knicks’ captain, who controlled the game completely, attacked relentlessly, and delivered one dagger after another.

But Brunson wasn’t alone.

OG Anunoby set the defensive tone while knocking down timely shots. Josh Hart once again did all the little things that winning teams require, and Mikal Bridges contributed winning plays despite an inconsistent scoring night.

Even Karl-Anthony Towns, who struggled offensively, battled on the glass and helped New York survive a physical contest.

The Spurs fought hard behind Victor Wembanyama and Dylan Harper, but New York’s stars made the biggest plays when the Finals were on the line.

The result: a championship celebration in Madison Square Garden and the end of one of the longest title droughts in NBA history.

 

Jalen Brunson: A+

Game Stats: 45 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 14-27 FG, 4-7 3-PT FG, 13-15 FT, 41 MIN

This was the defining performance of Brunson’s career. With the Knicks needing their superstar to finish the job, he responded with a Finals MVP-worthy game, scoring 45 points while attacking from every area of the floor.

He controlled the game’s biggest moments with tough jumpers, crafty drives, and trips to the free-throw line.

Every time the Spurs threatened to seize momentum, Brunson had an answer. The brilliance he displayed cemented his place in Knicks history.

 

Josh Hart: A

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 4-11 FG, 3-6 3-PT FG, 2-3 FT, 39 MIN

Hart’s box score doesn’t fully capture his impact. He battled relentlessly on the glass, securing 11 rebounds and helping New York win countless hustle possessions.

His three-point shooting prevented the Spurs from collapsing entirely on Brunson, and his physicality helped establish the gritty tone that has defined this Knicks run.

Hart once again proved why championship teams need players willing to embrace every dirty job.

 

Mikal Bridges: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 5-10 FG, 3-7 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 39 MIN

Bridges wasn’t spectacular, but he was dependable. He knocked down open looks, moved the ball effectively, and provided his usual defensive versatility against San Antonio’s perimeter threats.

While Brunson dominated the spotlight, Bridges quietly made winning plays on both ends. His steadiness helped prevent the Knicks from falling apart during stretches when offense became difficult to generate.

 

OG Anunoby: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 3-11 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 4-6 FT, 33 MIN

It wasn’t an efficient shooting night, but Anunoby impacted the game everywhere else. His three steals disrupted San Antonio’s rhythm, and he consistently made life difficult for the Spurs’ scorers.

He also added eight rebounds and provided his trademark physicality. The offense wasn’t always there, but his defense remained elite throughout the championship-clinching victory.

 

Mitchell Robinson: B

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 1-2 FG, 0-2 FT, 20 MIN

Robinson’s rebounding changed possessions throughout the game. He collected 10 boards, including several offensive rebounds that extended Knicks possessions and drained precious time from the clock.

He wasn’t asked to score, and he embraced his role perfectly by protecting the paint and dominating the glass.

 

Karl-Anthony Towns: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 1-7 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 23 MIN

Towns struggled badly offensively and never found any rhythm. The turnovers were costly, and San Antonio largely neutralized his scoring ability.

However, he still contributed by grabbing 10 rebounds and creating defensive activity with three steals.

It was far from his best game, but championship teams survive poor outings from key players because others rise to the occasion. Brunson ensured Towns’ struggles didn’t define the night.

 

Jordan Clarkson: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-5 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 6 MIN

Clarkson struggled to provide his usual offensive spark. He couldn’t find his shot and failed to make much of an impact during his brief minutes. Fortunately for New York, Brunson’s heroics minimized the damage from the bench’s lack of scoring.

 

Landry Shamet: C-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 2-7 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 13 MIN

Shamet had opportunities to stretch San Antonio’s defense but couldn’t consistently capitalize.

He hit one three-pointer but otherwise endured a difficult shooting night. His spacing still held some value, though New York needed more efficiency from him.

 

Miles McBride: D

Game Stats: 1 REB, 0-5 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 11 MIN

McBride brought his usual energy defensively but had a rough night offensively.

He failed to convert any of his five attempts and couldn’t provide the spark New York typically receives from him off the bench.

Thankfully for the Knicks, their superstar was having one of the greatest performances in franchise history.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Jalen Brunson Gets Emotional As Knicks Become 2025-26 NBA Champions
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