Trey Murphy III Drawing Strong Interest From Two Eastern Conference Contenders

As Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard headline this summer’s trade market, plenty of activity is expected across the NBA. In New Orleans, the Pelicans are open for business on trade negotiations, but that doesn’t mean their prices will be low.

When it comes to Trey Murphy III, one of their most highly coveted assets, the Pelicans are only just now showing interest in a deal. With players and picks expected in return, offers have been limited, but at least two teams are known to be interested: the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers.

“League sources say that the Pelicans have not offered Murphy anywhere and that this is the first time their new front office regime, headed by Joe Dumars, has been truly willing to field offers for Murphy,” reported Marc Stein this week. “As one team interested in Murphy put it to me this week: ‘They want a lot.’ Two teams known to have expressed interest in the 25-year-old sharpshooter, I’m told, are Detroit and Indiana.”

Trey Murphy III, 25, has only five years of NBA experience. Still, in that short time, he’s emerged as one of the Pelicans’ most consistent scorers, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 47.0% shooting and 37.9% shooting from three this season.

Alongside Zion Williamson and Derik Queen, Murphy was supposed to be a pillar of NOLA’s future, but years of losing have forced the front office to consider the possibility of a trade. While he’s not a star, Trey Murphy is one of the best two-way wings in the NBA, and he’s on a relatively team-friendly contract with another three years and $87 million left on his deal.

The Pistons arguably have the most to gain here, as their loss in the Eastern Conference Semifinals made it clear they need more firepower. As a career 38.2% shooter, Murphy is more than capable of stretching the floor for Detroit and taking pressure off Cade Cunningham. His addition would stabilize their offense while adding another perimeter defender to contain the NBA’s top shooters.

In many ways, Murphy is the ideal role player for the Pistons, but are they willing to give up what’s necessary to get him? Besides someone like Duncan Robinson or Isaiah Stewart, they would likely have to give up either Ausar Thompson or Ronald Holland II, along with a 2030 first-round pick (and possibly more draft picks).

For the Pacers, it’s a move that would put them back in contention. With Tyrese Haliburton set to return next season, the addition of Trey Murphy III (along with Ivica Zubac) might be enough for the Pacers to reclaim their place at the top of the East. His two-way game would make him the perfect fit, and he would quickly adjust to Hali’s fast-paced offense.

The Pacers have plenty of draft picks to offer (including 2027 first-round and 2030 second-round), and they could sweeten the deal by including a young standout like Andrew Nembhard or Aaron Nesmith. It’s a steep price to pay, but it might be worth the risk if the Pacers could retain their core of Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Ivica Zubac.

Ultimately, only time will tell where Trey Murphy ends up this summer, or if the Pelicans decide to trade him at all. But as a young player with star potential who plays both ends of the floor, his type is a hot commodity right now, and they are more valuable than ever.